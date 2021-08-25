Nashik police summon Narayan Rane on September 2 over Uddhav Thackeray remark

The Nashik city police have sent a notice to Union minister and Rajya Sabha member Narayan Rane, asking him to be present at the police station on September 2, failing which he will be liable for arrest.

The notice pertains to an FIR registered with the Nashik city police by Shiv Sena’s Nashik city head Sudhakar Badgujar over Rane’s alleged derogatory remarks against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Rane had on Monday accused Thackeray of ignorance about the year of India’s independence at an event and said “I would have given (him) a tight slap”. Hours after his arrest on Tuesday, Rane was granted bail by a court in Raigad district.

The FIR has been registered with the Nashik cyber police under IPC sections 500 (defamation), 505 (2) (public mischief), and 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot).

The notice also states 10 terms that Rane will have to follow. “Failure to comply with the terms of this notice, can render you liable for arrest.” The Nashik city police team on Wednesday had left to arrest Rane who was in Ratnagiri district but Mahad police had arrested him and taken him to Raigad.