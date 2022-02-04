Nashik man arrested days after doctor wife’s charred body found in car

Police arrested a 48-year-old man late on Thursday for allegedly killing his wife, who was a medical officer at the Nashik Municipal Corporation’s Morwadi hospital.

The charred body of Suvarna Vaze, 38, was found dead late on January 25 inside her car, which was gutted. “We have arrested her husband, Sandeep, on the basis of circumstantial evidence. Her family members had also suspected him. The technical evidence procured by the investigating team indicates that he was behind the killing,” said Sachin Patil, superintendent of police for Nashik Rural.

After the charred remains of the doctor and her car were found near the Khed Bhairav village off the Mumbai-Agra highway in the district, the Wadivarhe police had registered a case of accidental death.

Later, during the course of investigation, the police booked a case of murder and destruction of evidence and arrested Sandeep, a civil engineer who worked as a contractor, on the charges.

According to the police, Sandeep and Suvarna got married 13 years ago but had a troubled married life. “They had even filed for divorce in the past, but somehow managed to reach a settlement,” said Inspector Anil Pawar of the Wadivarhe police station.

The police are yet to ascertain the sequence of events of the incident, but suspect Sandeep first killed his wife, left her body in the car and set it on fire later.