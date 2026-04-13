Nashik IT firm case | Harassment, conversion FIRs: BPO suspends 7 employees

Seven out of the eight employees of a Nashik-based BPO named as accused in FIRs under charges of sexual harassment and religious conversion have been suspended, the company said, adding the HR manager, who is the eighth accused, is still under scrutiny. Seven accused have been arrested, while one is on the run.

A statement released by the company on Sunday said that it “has a long-standing zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion of any form”. “We have always ensured the highest standards of safety and wellbeing of our employees at the workplace,” it said.

“As soon as we were made aware of the matter in Nashik, we took swift action. The employees being investigated, have been suspended pending inquiry. We are cooperating with the local law enforcement authorities, and any further action will be based on the conclusion of this investigation,” it added.