Nashik IT firm case probe will be widened: Girish Mahajan

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Senior Minister Girish Mahajan Friday said the scope of investigation into allegations against the Nashik-based IT company will be widened to ascertain the extent of “coercive methods adopted to force some of the Hindu employees to consume beef, offer Nazam and fasting during Ramzan”.
The Nashik City police is investigating the nine FIRs registered over complaints of alleged sexual harassment and religious conversion at the IT company.
The nature of the complaint includes influencing employees to eat beef. In some cases there are charges of sexual assault.
Mahajan, who is also guardian minister for Nashik, told media persons on Friday, “A reputed Nashik-based IT firm has violated the norms as team leaders forced some of the employees to eat beef. In some cases they made them offer namaaz and keep roza. These were measures taken to convert them into Islam.”
Some of the male employees also were subjected to these practices, he said.
“We have directed the police to find out if other companies are also exploitation its employees in the vicinity,” he said.
The minister appealed the victims to come forward and register complaint in the matter.
Following the complaints, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed the police to conduct thorough investigation in the matter.
“The developments in Nashik technology company is a very serious issue. The police have brought the incident to light. Such incident in a technology company where employees were subjected to religious conversion, sexual harassment is very shocking. I will praise the police for taking quick action and exposing the incident which needs to be strongly condemned and pursued to its logical end. Those guilty should be given stringent punishment.” he had said on Thursday.
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