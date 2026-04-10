Nashik IT firm case probe will be widened: Girish Mahajan

Senior Minister Girish Mahajan Friday said the scope of investigation into allegations against the Nashik-based IT company will be widened to ascertain the extent of “coercive methods adopted to force some of the Hindu employees to consume beef, offer Nazam and fasting during Ramzan”.

The Nashik City police is investigating the nine FIRs registered over complaints of alleged sexual harassment and religious conversion at the IT company.

The nature of the complaint includes influencing employees to eat beef. In some cases there are charges of sexual assault.

Mahajan, who is also guardian minister for Nashik, told media persons on Friday, “A reputed Nashik-based IT firm has violated the norms as team leaders forced some of the employees to eat beef. In some cases they made them offer namaaz and keep roza. These were measures taken to convert them into Islam.”