Nashik hostel abuse case: Management booked for suppressing complaint, facility shut

Nashik Rural Police have booked six more suspects, including a Class 9 student and five members of a hostel management committee, in connection with the sexual abuse of seven minor boys at a government aided hostel in Nashik district. Authorities have also revoked the hostel’s permission and ordered its closure.

Police said the five management members, the chairman, treasurer and three board members, were booked during further investigation after it emerged that they were aware of the alleged abuse but failed to inform the police and instead tried to suppress the matter.

Earlier, police had registered a case against seven Class 10 students and the hostel superintendent for allegedly failing to report the abuse, which investigators believe had been taking place for six to seven months.