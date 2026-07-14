Nashik horror: Out for picnic, family attacked, chased for 15 km for objecting to remark on woman

A Nashik family of eight was abused, attacked and chased for 15 kilometres by a group of bike-borne men near Bhavali Dam. The terrifying chase began when the family objected to a remark made against the woman.

The incident happened on Sunday, July 12, during the family’s outing to Bhavali Dam in Igatpuri in Nashik district. The family has alleged in its complaint that two men passed inappropriate remarks at the woman as they were returning from the picnic.

When confronted, the men allegedly abused the family and left the spot, only to return later with a larger group.

The Nashik family left the picnic spot to avoid an escalation, but the accused men followed them in a white car and chased for about 15 kilometres. The family has alleged that the group also hit their vehicle with iron rods and wooden sticks, smashing the car windows.