Booklet calls Girish Mahajan ‘Kumbh Mela minister’, revives Nashik row

The Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027 at Nashik and Trimbakeshwar will mainly be held between July and September next year, with preparations and associated activities spanning a longer duration. (Representational image)

The dispute over Nashik’s guardian minister has resurfaced after a Simhastha Kumbh Mela booklet described BJP leader Girish Mahajan as the Maharashtra district’s “Guardian and Kumbh Mela Minister”, despite the ruling Shiv Sena continuing to oppose his appointment and back Dada Bhuse for the post.

No government order has been issued appointing Mahajan as the guardian minister since his earlier appointment was stayed in January 2025.

With the Kumbh preparations gathering pace in the district, the competing claims of coalition partners—the BJP, Shinde-led Sena, and NCP—over the guardian minister are once again in focus.

Mahajan was appointed Nashik’s guardian minister on January 18, 2025, but the order was stayed the following day after objections from the Sena, which argued that Bhuse, a Nashik leader and former guardian minister, should get the post. The issue has remained unresolved since then.