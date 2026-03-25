Nashik ‘godman’ now also under scanner for possible human sacrifice; police cite weapon, animal use, occult practices in court

The probe against self-styled godman Ashokkumar Eknath Kharat alias ‘Captain’ is widening, with police now examining whether he committed human sacrifice, after alleged rituals involving fear tactics, use of animals and recovery of a firearm surfaced during court proceedings in a case that has already drawn five FIRs of sexual assault and exploitation.
During court proceedings, the prosecution submitted that custodial interrogation was necessary as the accused may have committed similar offences against other women, and that investigators need to identify additional victims, collect and analyse digital evidence, examine financial transactions, and verify materials and objects recovered during searches.
Police told the court they are examining whether a revolver recovered from the accused’s farmhouse, along with 21 live cartridges and five spent shells, was used for threats or other serious offences, including the possibility of human sacrifice or even murder. Officers clarified that the probe is yet to be concluded.
The prosecution further submitted that multiple witnesses, who have sought anonymity, alleged that Kharat would call them to the Eshaneshwar temple, particularly at night, under the pretext of performing rituals, where he would show snakes and even a tiger to instil fear. Witnesses alleged that he would threaten them with harm if they did not follow his instructions and extort large sums of money through such intimidation. Police told the court that the source of these animals and how they were procured remains under investigation.
Kharat, appearing before the court, denied all allegations, stating he had not performed black magic or occult rituals. He said he was hearing claims about snakes and such acts for the first time, rejected allegations regarding possession or use of animal-related items, and maintained his innocence.
Police said they are also examining whether provisions of the Forest Act are attracted, particularly in light of allegations involving use or possible killing of animals in rituals. Investigators are also probing whether the alleged use of items such as deer musk involves violations of wildlife laws.
In one of the FIRs, a woman alleged that Kharat gained her trust by claiming supernatural powers and gave her a black stone pendant, telling her it would ensure her marriage with a person of her choice. Her reliance on the accused increased after her engagement reportedly broke, which he had linked to the pendant. She further alleged that Kharat administered intoxicating substances disguised as prasad, including sweets and a bitter or salty liquid, which caused dizziness, nausea and disorientation. In this condition, the accused allegedly sexually assaulted her repeatedly, threatening to kill her or destroy her life if she resisted.
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Investigators also told the court that Kharat would inform people their homes suffered from “vastu defects” and provide items such as black and white kasturi, locally made substances including tamarind seeds, and ritual yantras as remedies.
Police are also probing the accused’s financial dealings, including movable and immovable property acquired through such practices, in whose names assets were registered, and whether there was any attempt to conceal ownership. Investigators are examining whether the accused had accomplices or a wider network.
Vallabh Ozarkar is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized as an authoritative and deeply knowledgeable voice on the politics, governance, and infrastructure of Maharashtra. With more than nine years of experience in major news organizations, his reporting delivers high standards of Expertise and Trustworthiness.
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