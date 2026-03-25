Nashik ‘godman’ now also under scanner for possible human sacrifice; police cite weapon, animal use, occult practices in court

The probe against self-styled godman Ashokkumar Eknath Kharat alias ‘Captain’ is widening, with police now examining whether he committed human sacrifice, after alleged rituals involving fear tactics, use of animals and recovery of a firearm surfaced during court proceedings in a case that has already drawn five FIRs of sexual assault and exploitation.

During court proceedings, the prosecution submitted that custodial interrogation was necessary as the accused may have committed similar offences against other women, and that investigators need to identify additional victims, collect and analyse digital evidence, examine financial transactions, and verify materials and objects recovered during searches.

Police told the court they are examining whether a revolver recovered from the accused’s farmhouse, along with 21 live cartridges and five spent shells, was used for threats or other serious offences, including the possibility of human sacrifice or even murder. Officers clarified that the probe is yet to be concluded.