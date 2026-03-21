Nashik ‘godman’ case widens: SIT recovers 100+ videos, seizes cash, weapon from Kharat’s premises

"We are recording statements, questioning Jadhav and analysing the footage to establish how the videos were recorded, whether they were used for coercion or blackmail, and whether more victims are involved. We are also examining whether the videos were recorded at the accused's premises," a police officer said. (Yatish Bhanu)

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing allegations against self-styled godman Ashok Kharat recovered over 100 videos, Rs 8 lakh in cash, a pistol and three live cartridges, and around 50 property documents during searches on Friday, officials said. The video count is significantly higher than the 58 initially suspected, and the SIT is examining them to establish whether they were used for coercion or blackmail and whether more victims are involved.

The SIT also detained Neeraj Jadhav, Kharat’s former office assistant, for questioning. Police suspect Jadhav accessed CCTV footage from Kharat’s laptop, created video clips and used them to threaten at least one woman. Jadhav is also named in a case registered at Shirdi police station in February 2026 in connection with a morphed obscene video of a 24-year-old woman. That case has now been brought under the SIT probe.