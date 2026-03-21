Nashik ‘godman’ case widens: SIT recovers 100+ videos, seizes cash, weapon from Kharat’s premises

"We are recording statements, questioning Jadhav and analysing the footage to establish how the videos were recorded, whether they were used for coercion or blackmail, and whether more victims are involved. We are also examining whether the videos were recorded at the accused's premises," a police officer said.
(Yatish Bhanu)
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing allegations against self-styled godman Ashok Kharat recovered over 100 videos, Rs 8 lakh in cash, a pistol and three live cartridges, and around 50 property documents during searches on Friday, officials said. The video count is significantly higher than the 58 initially suspected, and the SIT is examining them to establish whether they were used for coercion or blackmail and whether more victims are involved.
The SIT also detained Neeraj Jadhav, Kharat’s former office assistant, for questioning. Police suspect Jadhav accessed CCTV footage from Kharat’s laptop, created video clips and used them to threaten at least one woman. Jadhav is also named in a case registered at Shirdi police station in February 2026 in connection with a morphed obscene video of a 24-year-old woman. That case has now been brought under the SIT probe.
The property documents recovered include papers linked to Kharat and his family members, covering plots, bungalows and other assets whose value could run into several crores, though an assessment is underway. Two laptops were also seized during the searches.
Kharat was arrested earlier this week after a 28-year-old woman approached Sarkarwada police station on March 17, alleging that he sexually assaulted her over several years beginning around 2019, under the pretext of performing rituals, invoking divine powers and threatening dire consequences if she did not comply. Police said several of the alleged acts took place at his office in Nashik. The case has been registered under provisions related to rape as well as the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act.
“We are recording statements, questioning Jadhav and analysing the footage to establish how the videos were recorded, whether they were used for coercion or blackmail, and whether more victims are involved. We are also examining whether the videos were recorded at the accused’s premises,” a police officer said.
A video circulating on social media, which is being examined by the police, purportedly shows Kharat performing a treatment on a girl using a device resembling a cable-crimping tool. Police said no formal complaint has been received in connection with that video so far.
The SIT, constituted on March 18, 2026, on the directions of Special Inspector General (Law and Order) Dr Manoj Kumar Sharma, is also examining an extortion case registered at Vavi police station on December 29, 2025, based on a complaint filed by Kharat, to check for possible links with the present allegations. The Nashik case was transferred to the SIT on March 18. The probe is being led by IPS officer Tejaswi Satpute. Officials said the probe is on to ascertain if there are more victims.
Vallabh Ozarkar is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized as an authoritative and deeply knowledgeable voice on the politics, governance, and infrastructure of Maharashtra. With more than nine years of experience in major news organizations, his reporting delivers high standards of Expertise and Trustworthiness.
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Experience
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