‘Death fear’, ‘avatar puja’ and foreign ‘ritual’ trips: Probe into Nashik ‘godman’ Kharat widens

The probe against Ashokkumar Kharat, the self-styled godman from Nashik who has been accused in multiple cases of sexual exploitation, has further expanded, with investigators finding that he forced followers to sponsor overseas trips by claiming that performing “special pujas” abroad would bring financial gains and remove obstacles.

The Nashik police arrested Kharat on March 17 after a woman accused him of repeatedly sexually assaulting her between 2022 and 2025, allegedly winning her trust by claiming divine powers.”

An extortion FIR was registered at Nashik’s Sarkarwada Police Station late Wednesday, taking the number of cases against him to eight. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is currently probing around 10 offences linked to him.

According to the complaint filed by Rajendra Jasud, a construction businessman from Pune, Kharat allegedly subjected him to sustained psychological manipulation between 2018 and March 2025, repeatedly warning him of imminent death, “sarpa dosh”, and life-threatening supernatural forces.

The complainant stated that repeated threats of death, combined with ritualistic practices and claims of supernatural authority, left him in a constant state of fear, forcing compliance with financial demands.

‘Perform rituals or die’

Jasud said Kharat, 61, allegedly travelled to several countries under the pretext of rituals, with all expenses borne by the victim. Kharat also allegedly claimed that performing rituals abroad on New Year’s Eve was crucial as “divine powers” were activated at that time.

“He was told that performing rituals abroad thrice a year would bring fortune. The victim funded the trips, believing it would help, but the expected results did not materialise,” a police officer said.

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The complainant alleged that he was shown snakes and tigers during ritual sessions and told that “dark energies” were surrounding him.

The FIR states that Kharat created an atmosphere of extreme fear, telling the complainant that failure to perform specific rituals would result in his death or harm to his family. Under this pressure, Jadhav said he was compelled to undergo multiple rituals, including what the accused described as “avatar puja” — projected as a rare and powerful spiritual process necessary for survival.

From Nashik temples to foreign tours

The complainant claimed he was repeatedly called to locations in Nashik, including offices near Canada Corner and temples such as Ishaaneshwar Mahadev in Mirgaon, where rituals were conducted.

Kharat allegedly convinced the complainant that rituals had to be performed across multiple countries to neutralise the “threat”. He was told that performing pujas in 21 countries would eliminate the danger.

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As a result, the complainant undertook trips to countries including the United States, Uganda, Myanmar, and Greenland, Dubai, England and Sri Lanka — all expenses allegedly borne by him.

Rs 5 crore, Mercedes-Benz car

The FIR alleges that over time, the accused extracted between Rs 4 crore and Rs 5 crore from the complainant through a combination of cash transactions, RTGS, and online transfers.

Each payment, the complainant said, was linked to a new “spiritual threat” or a fresh ritual requirement. The accused allegedly continued to escalate demands, citing incomplete rituals or newly emerging dangers.

In one instance, the complainant alleged that he was forced to purchase a Mercedes-Benz car (MH 15 GL 8181) in his own name, which was later used by the accused.

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Based on the complaint, the Government Wada police have registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including cheating and criminal intimidation, as well as under the provisions of the Maharashtra Prevention of Human Sacrifice and Other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013.

Inspector Suresh Shivnath Avhad is leading the investigation.

Investigators are now examining whether the accused used a similar modus operandi on other victims, particularly targeting individuals through fear-based narratives involving death, curses and supernatural harm.

Officials indicated that financial trails, including digital transactions and foreign travel expenditures, are also being scrutinised as part of the probe.