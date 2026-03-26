Two held for circulating obscene videos of survivors in Nashik ‘godman’ case; 1 absconding

Authorities said the investigation is being carried out with strict confidentiality to ensure that the identity of the survivors, their family members and residences is not disclosed at any stage. (File Photo)

Two persons have been arrested by the Maharashtra police and a third is absconding for allegedly circulating obscene videos of women linked to an ongoing probe against a Nashik-based self-styled godman, police said on Tuesday.

The action follows the detection of explicit videos of victims in the case being circulated on social media, even as a Special Investigation Team (SIT) is probing multiple offences registered against Ashokkumar Kharat alias ‘Captain’ at the Sarkarwad Wada police station.

Video shared on WhatsApp group

According to the SIT, the circulation came to light after obscene videos of victim women were shared on a WhatsApp group named “BMW” on March 25.