Two held for circulating obscene videos of survivors in Nashik ‘godman’ case; 1 absconding
The action follows the detection of explicit videos of survivors in the case being circulated on social media, even as a Special Investigation Team (SIT) is probing multiple offences registered against Ashokkumar Kharat alias ‘Captain’ at the Sarkarwad Wada police station.
3 min readMumbaiUpdated: Mar 26, 2026 09:51 PM IST
Authorities said the investigation is being carried out with strict confidentiality to ensure that the identity of the survivors, their family members and residences is not disclosed at any stage. (File Photo)
Two persons have been arrested by the Maharashtra police and a third is absconding for allegedly circulating obscene videos of women linked to an ongoing probe against a Nashik-based self-styled godman, police said on Tuesday.
The action follows the detection of explicit videos of victims in the case being circulated on social media, even as a Special Investigation Team (SIT) is probing multiple offences registered against Ashokkumar Kharat alias ‘Captain’ at the Sarkarwad Wada police station.
Video shared on WhatsApp group
According to the SIT, the circulation came to light after obscene videos of victim women were shared on a WhatsApp group named “BMW” on March 25.
Police said Rahul Gangadhar Shinde (alias Anil ), a resident of Kopargaon, allegedly circulated the videos from his mobile phone.
During the investigation, it emerged that the videos had been forwarded to him by one Yogesh Pandharinath Aahade, also from Kopargaon. Further probe revealed that Aahade had received the videos from his friend Sandeep Garje, a resident of Majalgaon in Beed district.
2 arrested, 1 on the run
Based on the findings, a case was registered at Kopargaon city police station (Ahilyanagar district) on March 25 under Sections 294(2), 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 67(A) of the Information Technology Act, 2000.
Police have arrested Rahul Shinde and Yogesh Aahade, while Sandeep Garje is absconding. Officials said efforts are underway to trace and arrest him at the earliest.
Police described the case as “serious and sensitive”, stating that multiple women are likely to be victims in the case.
Authorities said the investigation is being carried out with strict confidentiality to ensure that the identity of the victims, their family members and residences is not disclosed at any stage.
In a public appeal, police urged citizens, media organisations and social media users not to share or circulate such content.
Officials warned that anyone found possessing or forwarding obscene videos that could reveal the identity of victims will face criminal action. Police said cases will also be registered against group administrators and media platforms involved in dissemination, with provisions for arrest and legal action.
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The development comes amid a widening probe in which Ashokkumar Ramchandra Kharat alias ‘Captain’ has been arrested for allegedly sexually exploiting several women under the pretext of resolving their personal problems by claiming divine powers.
Police said at least seven women have so far filed complaints against Kharat.
In a separate case, Rajendra Rasud (51), a Pune-based businessman, has alleged that he was extorted of R s4–5 crore between 2018 and 2025 after being threatened with death and supernatural consequences.
Vallabh Ozarkar is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized as an authoritative and deeply knowledgeable voice on the politics, governance, and infrastructure of Maharashtra. With more than nine years of experience in major news organizations, his reporting delivers high standards of Expertise and Trustworthiness.
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