Nashik teen’s death after tetanus shot triggers probe; forensic analysis underway

A 16-year-old girl died after collapsing shortly after receiving a routine tetanus-diphtheria (Td) vaccine under the National Immunisation Programme in Nashik on Wednesday, prompting health authorities to initiate an inquiry and send samples for forensic analysis.

The deceased, Shravani Anil Patil, had received the vaccine at around 12.40 pm as part of a regular immunisation drive for adolescents.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Dr Vijay Deokar, Chief Health Officer of the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC), said the vaccine administered to the girl was a Td vaccine, which is routinely given to children under the national immunisation schedule.

“The girl was 16-years-old and had come for a regular vaccination under the National Immunisation Programme. It is a Td vaccine that is administered routinely to children in this age group. She took the injection and left for home,” Dr Deokar said.

According to him, the girl reportedly developed dizziness while on her way home and subsequently fell, hitting her head. “She became unconscious after falling. She was initially taken to a private hospital and later shifted to a government hospital. However, she could not be revived,” Dr Deokar said.

The incident has led to allegations from the girl’s family that the vaccine caused her death. Health authorities, however, have said that the exact cause can only be determined after a detailed investigation.

“The parents are alleging that it happened because of the vaccine. At this stage, we cannot confirm anything. The post-mortem report is awaited, and samples have been sent for chemical analysis and forensic examination,” Dr Deokar said.

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He said an Adverse Event Following Immunisation (AEFI) investigation has been initiated and an expert team comprising three to four members from outside the district has been involved in examining the case.

According to Dr Deokar, the vaccine batch administered to the girl was also used for other beneficiaries and no adverse reactions have been reported among them. “The same vaccine from the same batch was administered to others as well. One vial contains 10 doses and was used for six beneficiaries. Apart from the girl, another recipient was a 10-year-old boy. The others are fine and have not reported any symptoms,” he said.

The vaccine involved in the case was manufactured by Biological E Limited, an Indian company, and is approved by the Central government for use across the country. He described the Td vaccine as one of the safest vaccines in the immunisation programme and said serious adverse reactions are extremely uncommon. “We administer many vaccines under the programme and this is among the safest. Our data show that among around 10 lakh doses administered, only one or two significant adverse events are generally reported,” he said.

The Td vaccine protects against tetanus and diphtheria. According to Dr Deokar, tetanus-only vaccines were administered earlier, while the combined Td vaccine has been used under the immunisation programme for several years.

Officials said the final cause of death will be determined only after the post-mortem findings, forensic examination and laboratory analysis are completed.

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Meanwhile, the police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) and are awaiting the findings of the medical investigation before deciding on further action.

“We have registered an accidental death case. Our next step in the investigation will depend on the findings of the medical board. We need to ascertain whether the girl fell due to a reaction following vaccination, whether there was any medical negligence, or whether the death occurred due to a brain haemorrhage or some other medical cause. The post-mortem report has reserved the cause of death pending chemical analysis and expert opinion,” a police official said.