Nashik: Quarreling priests booked under Arms Act after pistol, sharp weapons found on them

Nashik City Police recently arrested seven priests who were fighting amongst themselves over conducting puja at the Trimbakeshwar temple. While patrolling cops had stopped the fight that had ensued on the Hirawadi Road, upon search, the priests were found to be in possession of a pistol, bullets and sharp weapons.

Trimbakeshwar, an ancient temple in Nashik, is visited by devotees from across India.

The incident took place around 8 pm under the jurisdiction of Panchavati Police in Nashik city when patrolling police personnel were alerted. After the cops reached the spot and stopped the fight, they found a country-made pistol, 11 live rounds, a sickle, a knife and a hockey stick from a vehicle.

“We booked them under the Arms Act and had produced them before a magistrate court. After three days’ custody, they were released on bail on Wednesday,” said investigating officer sub-inspector Sunil Kasarale.

He added, “The accused have some professional rivalry among themselves over conducting pujas for devotees who come to Trimbakeshwar and all of them hail from Madhya Pradesh.”

The accused were identified as Virendra Trivedi, Ashish Trivedi, Manish Trivedi, Sunil Tiwari, Akash Tripathi, Aniket Tiwari and Sachin Pande.

Meanwhile, a police officer from Trimbakeshwar police station said, “In our jurisdiction too there are two groups of priests who fight over the same reason. In the past there have been cross cases filed by the groups but presently, there are no issues.”