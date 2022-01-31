Nashik becomes fifth city in Maharashtra to get a Climate Action Plan

After Mumbai, Nashik is now set to get its Climate Action Plan (CAP). Maharashtra Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray launched the Nashik Climate Action Plan on Saturday. As part of this, World Resource Institute (WRI) will draft the CAP over the next two years for the city.

The plan will focus on sustainable transport, green energy and buildings, air quality, improving green cover, water, and waste management.

A Climate Action Cell was also institutionalised in the Nashik Municipal Corporation on Saturday. With this, Nashik is among the five cities in the state that will create a CAP to ensure sustainable development.

“We have launched the Nashik Climate Action Plan today, which makes it the 5th city in Maharashtra to have implemented a Climate Action

Plan and have a Climate Action Cell. Aiming at Net-Zero by 2050, we have worked on a robust plan for climate change adaptation, mitigation, and resilience. Over the next two years, Nashik city will work with WRI India, all departments from the city, relevant state departments and implement a detailed climate action plan with citizen involvement,” said Thackeray on Saturday.