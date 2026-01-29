Nashik farmers suspend long march after talks with Maharashtra government

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The long march taken out by farmers under the banner of the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) from Nashik towards Mumbai was suspended on Tuesday after the Maharashtra government assured them of time-bound discussions on their key demands, officials said.
The march, in which thousands of farmers participated, had reached Bhatsa Naka on the outskirts of Mumbai, raising concerns that entry into the city could disrupt daily activities.
Following negotiations with the government, the farmers agreed to turn back after the state sought three months to address the issues raised.
On Tuesday, a delegation of the protesting farmers had met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at his official residence, Varsha, where discussions were described as “positive” by officials privy to the talks. The meeting was facilitated by senior ministers, including Girish Mahajan, and senior bureaucrats.
The farmers’ demands include effective implementation of the Forest Rights Act, utilisation of water that flows into the sea for local regions and drought-prone parts of Maharashtra, and initiation of recruitment under the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act (PESA) to provide employment in tribal areas.
Later in the day, senior district and police officials, including Nashik District Collector Ayush Prasad, Additional Collector Subhash Kekan, and Thane Superintendent of Police D S Swami, met the farmers at Bhatsa Naka to convey the government’s position and the assurances given during the meeting with the Chief Minister.
Arrangements were made by the state government for the safe return of protesters to their villages. According to officials, a series of meetings between representatives of the Kisan Sabha and the government will be held over the next three months to review progress on the commitments made.
The march is being seen as a continuation of earlier agitations by farmers from Nashik and adjoining districts, who have repeatedly flagged delays in the implementation of assurances given by successive governments, particularly on land rights and livelihood issues. Similar long marches in the past had forced the state to open negotiations after protesters covered long distances on foot to draw attention to agrarian distress.
Government officials said the administration aims to resolve the issues through dialogue, while farmer leaders maintained that they would closely monitor follow-up action during the three-month period.
