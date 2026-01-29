Nashik farmers suspend long march after talks with Maharashtra government

The march, in which thousands of farmers participated, had reached Bhatsa Naka on the outskirts of Mumbai, raising concerns that entry into the city could disrupt daily activities

By: Express News Service
3 min readJan 29, 2026 08:31 PM IST
fadnavisOn Tuesday, a delegation of the protesting farmers had met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at his official residence, Varsha, where discussions were described as “positive” by officials privy to the talks.
Make us preferred source on Google

The long march taken out by farmers under the banner of the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) from Nashik towards Mumbai was suspended on Tuesday after the Maharashtra government assured them of time-bound discussions on their key demands, officials said.

The march, in which thousands of farmers participated, had reached Bhatsa Naka on the outskirts of Mumbai, raising concerns that entry into the city could disrupt daily activities.

Following negotiations with the government, the farmers agreed to turn back after the state sought three months to address the issues raised.

On Tuesday, a delegation of the protesting farmers had met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at his official residence, Varsha, where discussions were described as “positive” by officials privy to the talks. The meeting was facilitated by senior ministers, including Girish Mahajan, and senior bureaucrats.

The farmers’ demands include effective implementation of the Forest Rights Act, utilisation of water that flows into the sea for local regions and drought-prone parts of Maharashtra, and initiation of recruitment under the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act (PESA) to provide employment in tribal areas.

Later in the day, senior district and police officials, including Nashik District Collector Ayush Prasad, Additional Collector Subhash Kekan, and Thane Superintendent of Police D S Swami, met the farmers at Bhatsa Naka to convey the government’s position and the assurances given during the meeting with the Chief Minister.

Arrangements were made by the state government for the safe return of protesters to their villages. According to officials, a series of meetings between representatives of the Kisan Sabha and the government will be held over the next three months to review progress on the commitments made.

Story continues below this ad

The march is being seen as a continuation of earlier agitations by farmers from Nashik and adjoining districts, who have repeatedly flagged delays in the implementation of assurances given by successive governments, particularly on land rights and livelihood issues. Similar long marches in the past had forced the state to open negotiations after protesters covered long distances on foot to draw attention to agrarian distress.

Government officials said the administration aims to resolve the issues through dialogue, while farmer leaders maintained that they would closely monitor follow-up action during the three-month period.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
As part of his visit to Odisha, Banga visited the Central Tool Room and Training Centre (CTTC), a Bhubaneswar-based unit of the Union Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Ministry that works directly with industry to equip young people with job-ready technical skills. (Credit: X/@cttcbbsr)
World Bank’s Ajay Banga lists 5 sectors that can drive job creation in India
dhanush and kriti sanon in tere ishk mein
Tere Ishk Mein: Aanand L Rai's woman-hating film doesn't grant any grace to Kriti Sanon, but allows 'hero' Dhanush to burn someone alive
Melania Trump documentary
Melania Trump’s '$75 million' documentary sells just one ticket for London premiere
PAK vs AUS Live: Pakistan host Australia in the 1st T20I at Gaddafi Stadium.
Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20 Live Cricket Score
It was during his tenure as Guardian minister, Ajit Pawar got the NCP to power in the Pune civic body.
Ajit Pawar's death is tragedy that will make Maharashtra politics more unpredictable
Live Blog
Advertisement