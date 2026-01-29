Nashik farmers suspend long march after talks with Maharashtra government

On Tuesday, a delegation of the protesting farmers had met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at his official residence, Varsha, where discussions were described as “positive” by officials privy to the talks.

The long march taken out by farmers under the banner of the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) from Nashik towards Mumbai was suspended on Tuesday after the Maharashtra government assured them of time-bound discussions on their key demands, officials said.

The march, in which thousands of farmers participated, had reached Bhatsa Naka on the outskirts of Mumbai, raising concerns that entry into the city could disrupt daily activities.

Following negotiations with the government, the farmers agreed to turn back after the state sought three months to address the issues raised.

On Tuesday, a delegation of the protesting farmers had met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at his official residence, Varsha, where discussions were described as “positive” by officials privy to the talks. The meeting was facilitated by senior ministers, including Girish Mahajan, and senior bureaucrats.