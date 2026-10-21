Retired Nashik cop placed under digital arrest, loses Rs 71 lakh in fake terrorism case

A 68-year-old retired policeman from Nashik was allegedly kept under digital arrest for nearly 20 days and duped of Rs 71 lakh by cyber fraudsters posing as officials of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and the National Investigation Agency (NIA), who threatened to implicate him in a terror-linked case and a Rs 70-crore money-laundering investigation.

According to the police, the victim, who retired from the police department as an assistant sub-inspector around a decade ago, was threatened with arrest and the seizure of his property. The fraudsters allegedly convinced him that his Aadhaar card had been recovered from a terrorist arrested in Kashmir and had been used to open a bank account through which Rs 70 crore was laundered.

The fraud began on September 28, when a woman identifying herself as Inspector Sima Roy called the victim and claimed to be from the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) headquarters in Mumbai. She asked whether he had ever visited Kashmir. After he denied having travelled there, she allegedly told him that two terrorists had been arrested in Kashmir and that one of them possessed his Aadhaar card. She then claimed that the suspects were in the custody of the Lucknow ATS and that he would have to speak to its officials.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

About an hour later, the victim received a WhatsApp video call from a person identifying himself as Vikram Singh, who appeared in a police uniform. The caller allegedly told him that his Aadhaar details had been used to open an account with a private bank and launder Rs 70 crore, as mentioned in a First Information Report (FIR). The victim denied having any account with the bank or being involved in money laundering.

The caller posing as Singh subsequently claimed that the NIA chief had approved a preliminary investigation into the victim’s assets. The fraudsters allegedly questioned him about his family, finances and investments and threatened him with arrest and property seizure.

Between September 28 and October 17, the callers allegedly kept the victim under digital arrest and warned him against leaving his home. They also demanded details of his savings and persuaded him to transfer his money to bank accounts provided by them.

The victim transferred Rs 41 lakh, Rs 25 lakh and Rs 5 lakh in three transactions on October 5, 8 and 13, respectively, taking his total loss to Rs 71 lakh. The callers allegedly stopped responding after the final transaction, following which he realised that he had been cheated.

Story continues below this ad

He approached the Nashik City Cyber Police on October 17 and lodged a complaint, according to the FIR.

“The victim alleged that the fraudsters used the names Sima Roy, Vikram Singh and Rakesh Agarwal, while some communication also took place through the messaging platform Signal. The Nashik Cyber Police have registered a case and have given letters to the bank and are waiting for a reply for further investigation,” said a police officer of the cyber police station in Nashik.