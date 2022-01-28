Nashik: Charred body of medical officer found in her car

The charred body of a 38-year-old medical officer working with the Nashik Municipal Hospital was found inside her car late on Tuesday near Khed Bhairav village in Nashik Rural. The police said the private vehicle of the medical officer, identified as Suvarna Vaze, was also gutted.

The Wadivarhe police registered a case of accidental death and is awaiting the post-mortem report. Police inspector Anil Pawar said, “At around 11 pm on Tuesday, we received information that a burnt vehicle was found near Khed Bhairav village. We went to the spot and found that a person was also trapped inside the car.”

Cops said that as the registration number of the vehicle also got burnt, they checked the chassis number of the Maruti Ritz car. “We got the registration number from the Regional Transport Office using the chassis number, after which we reached the (owner’s) house in Igatpuri and came to know that they had shifted to Ambad in Nashik city. A missing report was by then lodged by her husband Sandeep at Ambad police station,” the inspector said.

Sandeep, who is a civil engineer and works as a contractor, was taken to the spot where he identified the body. His statement revealed that Suvarna usually reached home by 9 pm, but on Tuesday she called him in the evening. He disconnected the call as he was busy, following which she messaged him saying that she would be late.

Suvarna, however, did not reach home by 11 pm and as her phone was switched off, Sandeep informed her parents and checked with the hospital authorities. When they informed him that she had left the hospital by 8.30 pm, he approached Ambad police.

“Even as the Ambad police was looking for her, we reached their home,” added Pawar. A forensic team visited the spot and collected samples. The post-mortem was also conducted.

“We have so far registered the matter as ADR (accidental death report). Once we get the post-mortem report or if the forensic team indicates that she may have been killed… we will register a case of murder,” the inspector said.

The couple have a son and a daughter.