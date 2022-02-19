Nashik businessman murders retired registrar and his doctor son, siphons off Rs 93 lakh; arrested

Nashik Police have arrested a 36-year-old businessman for allegedly murdering a 70-year-old retired registrar of Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University and his 35-year-old doctor son over one-and-a-half months after the double murder.

The arrested accused Rahul Jagtap, 36, lived in the same building as the victims Nanasaheb Kapadnis, 70, and his doctor son Amit Kapadnis, 35. Jagtap lived with his wife, mother-in-law and a four-year-old son. He owns two garment shops and a hotel.

The two murders were committed in December last year within a span of eight to 10 days, said police.

After committing the murders, Jagtap allegedly sold their shares and also used their debit cards to withdraw Rs 93 lakh from their bank account and transfer it to other accounts. He spent the money on three trips to Mumbai and even bought a Range Rover for Rs 25 lakh, said police. His next plan was to usurp their row house and a shop in Nashik.

Preliminary inquiry has revealed that father and son were murdered in similar fashion. They were made unconscious, after which they were put in the car and strangled to death. The body of Nanasaheb, who was murdered first, was dumped by Jagtap in Ambivali ghat in Palghar district, said police. Eight to ten days later, Amit was murdered and his body was dumped in a forest in Ahmednagar district.

After the bodies were found, local police registered FIRs for murder against unidentified accused, but got no leads in the case.

In the second week of January, Kapadnis’s daughter Sheetal, a resident of Mumbai, tried to contact her father and brother on phone but received no response. She then reached their Nashik residence to find it locked.

Sheetal lodged a missing complaint in the last week of January. The police started searching for the father-son duo but got no leads. They then tried to find out if they had any past rivalries or feuds, and got details on their financial transactions. While probing their financial deals, the needle of suspicion pointed towards Jagtap as many shares owned by Kapadnis had been sold and the money had gone to Jagtap. The police detained Jagtap for questioning and he confessed to the crime.

During Jagtap’s interrogation, he told police that the father-son duo remained aloof and did not interact much with anyone, and he was one of the few people who knew them closely.

Jagtap and Amit, a MBBS degree holder, were friends and the latter had given him personal details about his family. Jagtap found out that Amit’s mother and sister live abroad and may not come to India. He then planned the murders to usurp the property.

“We have seized the Range Rover and another car used to commit the crime and a laptop from his rented bungalow, and sent these for forensic analysis. We are probing the money trail,” said Sajan Sonawane, senior inspector of Sarkarwada police station, who is investigating the case.

Amit had plans to move in to his new bungalow in Nashik, after which he was to get married, said police.