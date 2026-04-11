From workplace scandal to communal flashpoint: Nashik BPO case sparks ‘Corporate jihad’ row

Nashik Police have arrested nine individuals, including an HR manager, following allegations of a systematic sexual and religious exploitation racket at a local BPO unit. (PTI File Photo)

Close on the heels of the controversy surrounding self-styled godman Ashok Kharat and allegations of sexual exploitation, Nashik located 180 kms North of Mumbai has been rocked by another major scandal this time involving alleged sexual harassment and exploitation of women at a Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) unit of a leading IT company. Complaints by multiple employees have led to the arrest of nine individuals, including eight Muslim men, even as right-wing groups have sought to frame the case using terms such as “love jihad” and “office jihad”.

What is the case?

On March 25, a young woman approached the Deolali Camp police station alleging that she worked at a BPO office in the Mumbai Naka area. In her complaint, she alleged that between 2022 and 2026, three of her colleagues including a woman hurt her religious sentiments. She further accused one of the male colleagues of sexually exploiting and molesting her on multiple occasions. The complaint came at a time when Nashik was already under scrutiny due to the Kharat case.