Nashik: 7 priests held for fighting over conducting puja, weapons seized

SEVEN PRIESTS have been arrested for allegedly fighting among themselves over conducting puja at the Trimbakeshwar temple in Nashik city. Trimbakeshwar, a temple in Nashik, is visited by devotees from across India.

While patrolling police personnel had stopped the fight that ensued on Hirawadi Road. Upon search, the priests were found to be in possession of a pistol, bullets and sharp weapons, said police.

The incident took place around 8 pm on Sunday under the jurisdiction of Panchavati police in Nashik city. As patrolling police personnel reached the spot after being alerted and stopped the fight, they found a country-made pistol, 11 live rounds, a sickle, a knife and a hockey stick in a vehicle.

“We booked them under the Arms Act and produced them before a magistrate court. After three days’ custody, they were released on bail on Wednesday,” said Investigating Officer and Sub-Inspector Sunil Kasarale.

He added, “The accused have some professional rivalry among themselves over conducting pujas for devotees who come to Trimbakeshwar. All of them hail from Madhya Pradesh.”

The accused have been identified as Virendra Trivedi, Ashish Trivedi, Manish Trivedi, Sunil Tiwari, Akash Tripathi, Aniket Tiwari and Sachin Pande.