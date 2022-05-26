NAS 2021-State report card: Learning outcome levels drop in higher grades

THE NATIONAL ACHIEVEMENT SURVEY (NAS) 2021 released Wednesday by the Ministry of Education threw up interesting results for the state.

Even as Maharashtra has done better than average; the learning outcome levels have dropped in higher grades. In terms of pandemic effect on mental health of students in Maharashtra, Class 8 students are impacted the most.

The NAS report assesses education systems across the country by conducting comprehensive evaluation of students from classes 3, 5, 8, and 10 on subjects such as languages, mathematics, and science.

The process was held in November 2021 wherein 2,16,117 students participated from 7,226 schools across Maharashtra, including government as well as privately-run schools.

Nationally, over 34 lakh students participated in NAS from over 1 lakh schools across different states.

In the national average of the overall achievement score, Maharashtra has recorded 59 per cent in class 3 which has consistently dropped in class 5, 8 and 10 to 49 per cent, 41 per cent and 37.8 per cent respectively. In class 3, the worst performance is in language with 22 per cent of students recording below basic score.

In class 5, however, this is seen in mathematics with 30 per cent of students showing below basic performance.

Classes 8 and 10 recorded low performances in science and social science.

In Class 8, the percentage of students recording below basic performance in science and social science is 38 and 35 respectively whereas this is much higher in Class 10 with 77 per cent and 58 per cent in science and social science, respectively.

Recording the pandemic effect this year, the NAS had specific inquiries which included knowing about digital access for children and assessment of mental health.

Even as students having no digital access remained similar in classes 3, 5 and 10 — between 30 and 40 per cent; in class 8, 80 per cent of students shared that they have no digital access.

In case of students experiencing worry, anxiety and fear during the pandemic, Class 8 recorded the highest percentage at 90 whereas in classes 3, 5 and 10, it is not more than 55 per cent.