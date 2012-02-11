With narrow bylanes,old wooden-framed buildings and countless illegal extensions,areas like Chira Bazaar,Zaveri Bazaar,Kalbadevi and Pydhonie in C-ward are a firefighters nightmare. Having highest population density in the city,C ward is said to be the most congested ward with very few open spaces.

The ward-wise data shows C-ward,which also includes areas such as Bhuleshwar,Mumbadevi and parts of Marine Lines,has 91,991 people living in per sq km area  the highest in the city.

Demographers said the population density in C-ward is high because it is a commercial hub,leading to an influx of people. The ward is spread across an area of 1.78 sq km with a population of 2.23 lakh.

The C-Ward is also one of the largest and oldest trade markets in the city. It is home to 38 wholesale markets such as diamond market,electronic goods market,jewellery market,gold market,hardware market,umbrella market,stationary market,paper market,Dava Bazar (medicine market),and Mulji Jetha Market  Asias largest cloth market. The ward has a daily floating population of over 7 lakh,due to these wholesale markets.

The hundreds of commercial and residential buildings,in the ward,are old and vulnerable to disasters such as fire or building collapse.

It is the only ward in the city that does not have a fire station. There have been many instances of fire engines and ambulances rarely reaching on time during fire,building collapse and even bomb blasts. The ward has more than 1,800 dilapidated buildings.

Fire officials admit fire fighting and rescue work in these areas,during disasters,challenging. Dilapidated buildings in Kalbadevi,Bhuleshwar and Chira Bazaar were originally meant for residential purposes. The owners,by adding more floors to the original structures,have converted it into a commercial hub. However,people dont realise that manufacturing units like zari making,goldsmiths and hosiery business in these buildings make it more combustible, A Patil,deputy chief fire officer,said.

These areas are very sensitive and congested. We cannot take our vehicles in these narrow lanes during fire incidents. Since most of the buildings in these areas are old and of wooden structures,fire easily spreads from one building to another.

The buildings have also become so vulnerable,that many a times,slabs of these structures collapse due to pressure of the water and our load during fire fighting. In these areas,especially in Zaveri bazaar,we have stopped giving permission to use gas cylinders in jewellery manufacturing units.

Another such congested area in the ward is the Zaveri Bazaar,which became a commercial hub when jewellers started trading here in the late 19th century after Crawford Market was built. There are more than 50 major jewellery stores in this area.

Being one of the most crowded and congested market area,it has been the target of many terror attacks. It was one of the spots to be bombed in March 1993,when 13 blasts shook Mumbai. In 2003,a bomb placed in a taxi exploded in the area as part of twin blasts attack. While the survivors were still struggling to cope with the unpleasant memories of the previous two blasts,yet another blast rocked Zaveri Bazaar on July 13,2011.

Resident and social activist Samir Zaveri said,though corporators from the area have made many promises,not a single on of them has been fulfilled yet. The chemicals used by the jewellery manufacturing units in Kalbadevi,Bhuleshwar and Zaveri Bazaar,to polish the jewelery,has not only polluted the air but also the water. Residents in the area complain of suffering from tuberculosis and respiratory diseases. Several times I have filed complaints on BMC website,but no action was taken in this matter even once, Zaveri said.

Another major problem faced by the residents is traffic congestion. Illegal hawkers and unauthorised parking are two major issues that needs urgent attention. As it leads to traffic snarls and make the the area chaotic all the time, said Gayatri Parmar,a resident of Bhuleshwar.

Meanwhile,in July,last year,the state government had approved cluster development of 30 acre Chira Bazaar and 16.5 acre Bhendi Bazaar. The cluster development project,which can prove to be a boon for the residents of these areas,is yet to take off.

