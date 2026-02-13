From Mantralaya jump to ACB storm: Narhari Zirwal back in eye of controversy

Amid the Congress attack following the Anti Corruption Bureau ACB trap of an FDA clerk inside Mantralaya, Minister for Food and Drugs Administration Narhari Zirwal finds himself back in the political spotlight. A five time MLA from the tribal dominated Dindori constituency in Nashik district, Zirwal is one of the prominent tribal faces of the Ajit Pawar led faction of the Nationalist Congress Party.

Born and raised in the tribal belt of Nashik, the 65-year-old leader began his political journey in the 1980s as an activist with the Janata Dal, which then had a strong presence in the region. He went on to serve two terms in the local Panchayat Samiti, first on a Janata Dal ticket and later on a Congress ticket, before joining the NCP. He was first elected to the Maharashtra Assembly from Dindori in 2004. Though he narrowly lost the 2009 election by just 149 votes, he returned to consolidate his position as a key tribal leader in north Maharashtra.

Known to be soft spoken and well versed in tribal and agricultural issues, Zirwal’s political trajectory has been closely linked to Ajit Pawar. He came into national focus during the dramatic 2019 episode when Ajit Pawar briefly aligned with the BJP to form a government in Maharashtra. Zirwal was among the NCP MLAs present at the early morning swearing in at Raj Bhavan. He later returned to the Sharad Pawar camp, saying at the time, “After my parents, Sharad Pawar, he is the one who has played a formative role in my life. I can’t betray him.”

In March 2020, after the Maha Vikas Aghadi government took charge, Zirwal was elected unopposed as Deputy Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly. When the Speaker’s post fell vacant in 2021, he began discharging the Speaker’s duties under Assembly rules, placing him at the centre of the political churn during the Shiv Sena split. He issued disqualification notices to 16 rebel MLAs including Eknath Shinde and cleared the appointment of Ajay Chaudhary as leader of the Sena in the Assembly.

Following the split in the NCP in 2023, Zirwal sided with Ajit Pawar when the latter joined the BJP led Mahayuti government, a decision that created unease among sections of his traditional support base in the tribal belt.

Zirwal subsequently went on an overdrive to placate his support base. In October 2024, Zirwal again grabbed headlines when he jumped from the third floor of Mantralaya onto safety nets during a protest over tribal reservation and recruitment issues. The dramatic act reinforced his image as a leader willing to take public positions on tribal concerns, even at the risk of embarrassment to his own government.

In the run up to the Assembly elections, his position within the ruling alliance also appeared strained. Tensions surfaced when sections of his ally, the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, attempted to field a rival candidate in Dindori and reportedly even sent “AB” nomination forms to a prospective nominee before eventually withdrawing.

Story continues below this ad

Zirwal’s re election bid has also faced murmurs of discontent within the NCP. Mounting an aggressive campaign, he had then warned his Mahayuti allies as well as leaders of his own NCP that any attempt to “sabotage” his candidacy could “hurt” their nominees’ prospects in other constituencies.

“There are 72 seats across Maharashtra where tribals make up between zero and 20% of the electorate. If people see me as a leader who has worked for them, it could influence those voters. I know how little it takes to change an election result. I once lost by only 149 votes,” Zirwal had said.

This political brinkmanship appeared to work. Zirwal retained Dindori for a fifth term and was subsequently inducted into the cabinet as Minister for Food and Drugs Administration, cementing his position as the tribal face of the Ajit Pawar faction within the Mahayuti government.

But the arrest of a clerk from his own office inside Mantralaya has once again cast a shadow over his political career.HL: From Mantralaya jump to ACB storm: Narhari Zirwal back in eye of controversy.