Amid Nitesh Rane’s remarks, Amruta Fadnavis says Garba should be inclusive; Congress backs ‘Bhabhiji’

Amid a controversy over the Vishva Hindu Parishad’s (VHP) call to restrict the entry of Muslims to Garba and Dandiya events during Navratri celebrations in Maharashtra – a call backed by minister Nitesh Rane – Amruta Fadnavis said she believed the festival should be inclusive and would not object to a Muslim person attending and enjoying such events.

“I feel our festival is inclusive. If a Muslim person comes and enjoys Garba and leaves, I would not find anything wrong with it,” Amruta Fadnavis said.

Refusing to comment on the remarks made by Nitesh Rane, Amruta Fadnavis said, “He must have said this after thinking something; I do not want to get into its depths. Garba is a national celebration, and it is even celebrated internationally, so if anyone from any community or faith wants to come and see this peacefully without creating any chaos, I think that is alright. But I haven’t studied what other reasons there are behind it.”