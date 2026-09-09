Amid Nitesh Rane’s remarks, Amruta Fadnavis says Garba should be inclusive; Congress backs ‘Bhabhiji’

Amruta Fadnavis’s remarks come against the backdrop of guidelines issued by the VHP asking organisers of Garba and Dandiya events in Maharashtra to restrict entry of Muslims into Navratri events

Written by: Ankita Deshkar
3 min readUpdated: Sep 9, 2026 06:40 PM IST
amruta fadnavis naresh rane VHP muslimsCongress has backed Amruta Fadnavis's statement on Garba events in Maharashtra. (Twitter/@fadnavis_amruta)
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Amid a controversy over the Vishva Hindu Parishad’s (VHP) call to restrict the entry of Muslims to Garba and Dandiya events during Navratri celebrations in Maharashtra – a call backed by minister Nitesh Rane – Amruta Fadnavis said she believed the festival should be inclusive and would not object to a Muslim person attending and enjoying such events.

“I feel our festival is inclusive. If a Muslim person comes and enjoys Garba and leaves, I would not find anything wrong with it,” Amruta Fadnavis said.

Refusing to comment on the remarks made by Nitesh Rane, Amruta Fadnavis said, “He must have said this after thinking something; I do not want to get into its depths. Garba is a national celebration, and it is even celebrated internationally, so if anyone from any community or faith wants to come and see this peacefully without creating any chaos, I think that is alright. But I haven’t studied what other reasons there are behind it.”

Amruta Fadnavis’s remarks come against the backdrop of guidelines issued by the VHP asking organisers of Garba and Dandiya events in Maharashtra to restrict entry of Muslims into such events, while also tightening rules for those attending – such as verifying attendees through Aadhaar cards and applying tilak on their foreheads as measures to establish their Hindu identity.

“Navratri is not just about songs and dance. The festival is about worshipping the Goddess. Why should Muslims, who are against idol worship, participate in the festival?” Nair said, adding that the guidelines were precautionary measures.

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nitesh Rane welcomed the VHP demand while claiming that some people enter Garba events using Hindu names and target Hindu women under what he described as “love jihad”.

“If Garba and Navratri continue to become headquarters of ‘love jihad’, then it is the responsibility of the VHP and Hindutva activists like us to stop it,” Rane said.

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Meanwhile, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar supported Amruta Fadnavis’s statement and said, “What Bhabhi ji has said is absolutely true. I welcome and congratulate her for her vision of taking everyone in the state along together. But I have one demand: if your views are truly like this, then will Amruta ji also ask the Chief Minister to remove Nitesh Rane from the position of minister, because he repeatedly makes inflammatory statements against the Muslim community? This is my question to her.”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Ankita Deshkar
Ankita Deshkar

Ankita Deshkar is a Deputy Copy Editor and a dedicated fact-checker at The Indian Express. Based in Maharashtra, she specializes in bridging the gap between technical complexity and public understanding. With a deep focus on Cyber Law, Information Technology, and Public Safety, she leads "The Safe Side" series, where she deconstructs emerging digital threats and financial scams. Ankita is also a certified trainer for the Google News Initiative (GNI) India Training Network, specializing in online verification and the fight against misinformation. She is also an AI trainer with ADiRA (AI for Digital Readiness and Advancement) Professional Background & Expertise Role: Fact-checker & Deputy Copy Editor, The Indian Express Experience: Started working in 2016 Ankita brings a unique multidisciplinary background to her journalism, combining engineering logic with mass communication expertise. Her work often intersects regional governance, wildlife conservation, and digital rights, making her a leading voice on issues affecting Central India, particularly the Vidarbha region. Key focus areas include: Fact-Checking & Verification: As a GNI-certified trainer, she conducts workshops on debunking deepfakes, verifying viral claims, and using OSINT (Open Source Intelligence) tools. Cyber Law & IT: With postgraduate specialization in Cyber Law, she decodes the legalities of data privacy, digital fraud, and the evolving landscape of intellectual property rights. Public Safety & Health: Through her "The Safe Side" column, she provides actionable intelligence on avoiding "juice jacking," "e-SIM scams," and digital extortion. Regional Reporting: She provides on-ground coverage of high-stakes issues in Maharashtra, from Maoist surrenders in Gadchiroli to critical healthcare updates and wildlife-human conflict in Nagpur. Education & Credentials Ankita is currently pursuing her PhD in Mass Communication and Journalism, focusing on the non-verbal communication through Indian classical dance forms. Her academic foundation includes: MA in Mass Communication (RTM Nagpur University) Bachelors in Electrical Engineering (RTM Nagpur University) Post Graduate Diploma (PGTD) in Cyber Law and Information Technology Specialization in Intellectual Property Rights Recent Notable Coverage Ankita’s reportage is recognized for its investigative depth and emphasis on accountability: Cyber Security: "Lost money to a scam? Act within the 'golden hour' or risk losing it all" — A deep dive into the critical window for freezing fraudulent transactions. Public Health: "From deep coma to recovery: First fully recovered Coldrif patient discharged" — Investigating the aftermath of pharmaceutical toxins and the healthcare response. Governance & Conflict: "Gadchiroli now looks like any normal city: SP Neelotpal" — An analysis of the socio-political shift in Maoist-affected regions. Signature Beat Ankita is best known for her ability to translate "technical jargon into human stories." Whether she is explaining how AI tools like MahaCrimeOS assist the police or exposing the dire conditions of wildlife transit centres, her writing serves as a bridge between specialized knowledge and everyday safety. Contact & Follow X (Twitter): @ankita_deshkar Email: ankita.deshkar@indianexpress.com   ... Read More

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