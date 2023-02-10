PM Modi inaugurates two Vande Bharat trains from Mumbai CSMT

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday flagged off two Vande Bharat Express trains from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) station. One high-speed train would run in the CSMT-Solapur route and another in CSMT-Shirdi Sainagar route. The two trains are equipped with advanced technology fitted with state-of-the-art infrastructure such as LED infotainment TVs, 180 degree rotational seating arrangement, bio-toilets among other aircraft-like facilities.

During the inauguration, PM Modi congratulated the people of Maharashtra for getting two new Vande Bharat trains which is said to provide comfortable travel experience to the travellers going to pilgrim towns of Shirdi and Solapur known for its temples at Shirdi, Akkalkot, Tuljapur, Siddeshwar and Pandharpur.

The Prime Minister further said that it was necessary to bring connectivity as it will improve the quality of life of people and fulfil the ease-of-living concept.

In his speech, PM Modi said that infrastructure provides job opportunities that will in turn boost the economy. Taking a dig on the UPA government he said that his government gave significant budget allocation to infrastructure projects. “Compared to the past nine years (UPA government regime), the allocation for infrastructure projects was given significant importance in Budget 2023,” he said.

Modi also claimed that budget 2023 was made keeping the middle income people in mind.

“In this year’s budget, middle income group people comprising salaried people or business earning people were made strong. I would like to talk about it especially. Earlier, the middle income group used to pay tax on an income of Rs 2 lakh, which we raised to Rs 7 lakh. The UPA govt used to impose 20% tax. However, we have made the middle income group people stronger and they will now have more money in their hand,” he added.

The inaugural ceremony also saw the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

On the occasion, Shinde lauded PM Modi for his popularity that has put him in the number one position in the international leaders’ index. The CM said that he was happy to see Modi coming to the business capital for the second time within a month for an inaugural function. Earlier in January, PM Modi was in the city to launch the second phase of Mumbai Metro Line 2A and 7.

Deputy CM Fadnavis congratulated the PM for giving adequate budget allocation for Maharashtra.

“It is the first time in the Indian Railways history that over Rs 13,000 crore was allocated for various infrastructure development work related to railways for the state of Maharashtra,” he said.

Besides, PM Modi also unveiled the plaque marking the inauguration of elevated Santacruz Chembur Link Road (SCLR) partially and Kurar underpass in Malad.

As the Vande Bharat train to Shirdi halted at its first stop in Dadar, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers gathered in huge numbers chanting “Modi, Modi..” slogan.