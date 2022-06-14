Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray set to share stage as PM arrives in Mumbai today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in the city on Tuesday and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who has earlier skipped attending events of the PM, is expected to share the dais with him.

As per protocol, the CM of a state receives the PM whenever he is on a visit to the state. On April 24, the CM had skipped a programme with PM for the first Lata Mangeshkar award at Shanmukhananda Hall in Mumbai and had not even received him at the airport. Industries minister Subhash Desai was designated to receive the PM along with Mumbai Guardian minister Aaditya Thackeray at the airport.

A spokesperson of the Chief Minister’s secretariat confirmed that he would be attending both the functions.

Thackeray had also skipped a meeting with the PM on Covid, stating that he could not sit at a stretch, possibly alluding to the surgery he underwent.

The relation between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Sena had soured after the Assembly elections in 2019 when the latter decided to go its separate way.

The CM has been vocal in his criticism of the PM as well as the BJP. The Sena is also upset with its leaders being “targeted” by agencies like Enforcement Directorate, Income Tax department and Central Bureau of Investigation.

Meanwhile, the PM will inaugurate the Jal Bhushan Building and Gallery of Revolutionaries at Raj Bhawan in Mumbai. Jal Bhushan has been the official residence of the Governor of Maharashtra since 1885. Upon completing its lifespan, it was demolished and a new building was sanctioned in its place. The foundation stone for the new building was laid by the President in August 2019. All distinctive features of the old building have been preserved in the newly-constructed building.

PM Modi will also attend the 200th anniversary celebrations of Gujarati daily “Mumbai Samachar” here on Tuesday. Besides, he will release a special commemorative stamp to mark the newspaper reaching the landmark of two centuries of publication.