Narendra Dabholkar murder: Second convict gets bail, sentence suspended

Sachin Prakashrao Andure is the second convict in the Narendra Dabholkar murder case who has secured bail.

Written by: Omkar Gokhale
2 min readUpdated: Aug 18, 2026 01:49 PM IST
Narendra DabholkarNarendra Dabholkar was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants in August 2013. (File photo)
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The Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted bail to Sachin Prakashrao Andure, convicted in the 2013 murder case of rationalist Dr Narendra Dabholkar, and suspended his sentence, pending his appeal against conviction. This is the second convict who has secured bail in the Narendra Dabholkar murder case. Co-convict Sharad Bhausaheb Kalaskar was granted bail in April this year.

A division bench of Justices Sarang V Kotwal and Ranjitsinha R Bhonsale on Tuesday allowed Andure’s interim application on furnishing a personal bond of Rs. 50,000 along with sureties of the same amount. The High Court also directed him to appear before the Pune Police every month for a year, and four times a year thereafter till disposal of his appeal against conviction.

Advocates Niteen Pradhan and Virendra Ichalkaranjikar, representing Sachin Andure, had argued that an extra-judicial confession was recorded in the case. They argued that there was no Test Identification Parade (TIP) or recovery of the weapon.

The Pune Police, which first probed the murder, handed over the investigation to the CBI in 2014 on a High Court directive, which began overseeing the probe in August 2015. The trial began in September 2021 once charges were framed against the five accused.

In its chargesheet, the CBI stated that two witnesses, Kiran Kamble and Vinay Kelkar, had seen Kalaskar and Andure shooting Dabholkar while he was on his morning walk in August 2013.

In May 2024, Special Judge P P Jadhav convicted Kalaskar and Andure of Dabholkar’s murder and sentenced them to life imprisonment. The court also acquitted three others, citing insufficient evidence.

In April, while granting bail to Kalaskar, a bench of Justices Ajay S Gadkari and Ranjitsinha R Bhonsale observed that the CBI did not conduct Kalaskar’s Test Identification Parade (TIP).

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Omkar Gokhale
Omkar Gokhale

Omkar Gokhale is a journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates exceptionally strong Expertise and Authority in legal and judicial reporting, making him a highly Trustworthy source for developments concerning the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court in relation to Maharashtra and its key institutions. Expertise & Authority Affiliation: Reports for The Indian Express, a national newspaper known for its rigorous journalistic standards, lending significant Trustworthiness to his legal coverage. Core Authority & Specialization: Omkar Gokhale's work is almost exclusively dedicated to the complex field of legal affairs and jurisprudence, specializing in: Bombay High Court Coverage: He provides detailed, real-time reports on the orders, observations, and decisions of the Bombay High Court's principal and regional benches. Key subjects include: Fundamental Rights & Environment: Cases on air pollution, the right to life of residents affected by dumping sites, and judicial intervention on critical infrastructure (e.g., Ghodbunder Road potholes). Civil & Criminal Law: Reporting on significant bail orders (e.g., Elgaar Parishad case), compensation for rail-related deaths, and disputes involving high-profile individuals (e.g., Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty). Constitutional and Supreme Court Matters: Reports and analysis on key legal principles and Supreme Court warnings concerning Maharashtra, such as those related to local body elections, reservations, and the creamy layer verdict. Governance and Institution Oversight: Covers court rulings impacting public bodies like the BMC (regularisation of illegal structures) and the State Election Commission (postponement of polls), showcasing a focus on judicial accountability. Legal Interpretation: Reports on public speeches and observations by prominent judicial figures (e.g., former Chief Justice B. R. Gavai) on topics like free speech, gender equality, and institutional challenges. Omkar Gokhale's consistent, focused reporting on the judiciary establishes him as a definitive and authoritative voice for legal developments originating from Mumbai and impacting the entire state of Maharashtra. ... Read More

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