Narendra Dabholkar murder: Second convict gets bail, sentence suspended

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted bail to Sachin Prakashrao Andure, convicted in the 2013 murder case of rationalist Dr Narendra Dabholkar, and suspended his sentence, pending his appeal against conviction. This is the second convict who has secured bail in the Narendra Dabholkar murder case. Co-convict Sharad Bhausaheb Kalaskar was granted bail in April this year.

A division bench of Justices Sarang V Kotwal and Ranjitsinha R Bhonsale on Tuesday allowed Andure’s interim application on furnishing a personal bond of Rs. 50,000 along with sureties of the same amount. The High Court also directed him to appear before the Pune Police every month for a year, and four times a year thereafter till disposal of his appeal against conviction.