Narendra Dabholkar murder: ‘Real culprits free, political apathy shown by Centre, state’

Expressing disappointment over the pace of the investigation into the murder of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar, the Maharashtra Andhshradha Nirmulan Samiti (MANS) on Wednesday alleged that there is no political will to pursue the case.

“The real culprits, the mastermind behind the killing are walking free. There is political apathy shown by both Congress and BJP-led governments in Maharashtra, and at the Centre, in probing the murder of Narendra Dabholkar and other rationalist activists,” said Avinash Patil, executive president of MANS.

Dabholkar (67) was shot dead by two assailants at the Omkareshwar Bridge in Pune on August 20, 2013.

MANS is planning to start a social media campaign tagging Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to demand the arrest of the mastermind behind Dabholkar’s murder. “We will start a campaign ‘jawab do, sutrdhar kaun’,” said Patil.

August will mark the 30th anniversary of the MANS, which was set up in August 1989 by Dabholkar and his peers. The organisation has organised a three-day international conference on ‘Rationalism for the Development of Humanity’ in Mumbai, starting August 9.