Narcotics worth Rs 5 cr seized in one week, 3 held

THE NARCOTICS Control Bureau (NCB), Mumbai, seized illegal drugs worth Rs 5 crore in international market and arrested three persons in the past one week. The seized contraband includes 4.9 kg of Methaqualone, 870 gm of high grade Bud (hydroponic weed), 88 kg of good quality ganja apart from two vehicles.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Amit Ghawate, zonal director, NCB, Mumbai.

An official said that 870 grams of hydroponic weed was seized on August 2 from a courier parcel in a post office in Mumbai. The parcel was sent from US to a Nagpur-based receiver.

In the second operation, 4.9 kg Methaqualone was seized from a DHL Express courier parcel in Mumbai on August 5 which was addressed to New Zealand. The said parcel was booked from Nagpur. Since Nagpur was found to be a common link location for both the courier parcels, a team was immediately sent to Nagpur for follow up investigation in both the cases. Various aspects were being analysed and enquiries were held to identify the syndicates involved in the international drug trafficking, an official said.

Apart from the courier cases, the NCB said that an inter-state drug trafficking syndicate was busted on the night of August 7 in Karjat, Raigad district, near the expressway.

Sources had indicated about possible transportation of bulk quantity drug across the states by an active drug syndicate in the region. The intelligence network was immediately activated which resulted in identification of the vehicle in which the contraband was being transported.

On search of the vehicle, a total of 88 kg high quality ganja were recovered from false cavities created inside the vehicle. On spot questioning of the suspect led to apprehension of two more persons from a highway side dhaba. The consignment was sourced from Andhra Pradesh and was meant for distribution to the local peddlers based in Mumbai and sub-urban areas.