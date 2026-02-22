Narcotics worth Rs 13.83 crore seized from unclaimed bag at Bandra terminus

By: Express News Service
2 min readFeb 22, 2026 09:01 AM IST
The Government Railway Police (GRP) seized suspected narcotics valued at Rs 13.83 crore from an unclaimed bag discovered in a general coach of the Awadh Express at Bandra Terminus in the early hours of Saturday.

According to officials, the Awadh Express arrived at Platform No. 4 at around 4.20 am. During a routine Electrical Maintenance Check (EMC) at approximately 6 am, Police Constable Mukesh Mangawa and contractual lockman Altaf noticed an unusually heavy black bag lying unattended in the rear GS (general second-class) coach.

The bag was removed from the coach and placed on a bench on the platform for inspection. Upon opening it, officials found clothes along with several brown tape-wrapped packets. Suspecting the presence of contraband, Mangawa alerted the duty officer of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Bandra GRP.

Senior Inspector S. Prabhakar Rao of the RPF and officials from the Bandra GRP reached the spot shortly thereafter. The RPF and GRP dog squads, along with the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) Railway team, were called in to follow due procedure.

At around 7.15 am, the RPF sniffer dog indicated the presence of narcotic substances. A subsequent independent check by the GRP dog squad corroborated the suspicion, a GRP official said.

The FSL team later opened the bag under CCTV surveillance. Inside, they recovered 31 brown tape-wrapped packets containing a black, shiny substance suspected to be charas, along with two shirts and a pair of jeans. The total weight of the seized material was 13.834 kg.

Officials estimated the market value of the recovered contraband at approximately Rs 13,83,40,000. The packets were labelled, sealed and handed over to the Bandra GRP for further investigation.

A case has been registered under Sections 8(C) and 20(B)(ii)(C) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against an unknown person. Senior Inspector Shahji Nikam of the Bandra GRP said efforts are underway to trace the source and intended recipient of the consignment.

