Narcotics worth Rs 13.83 crore seized from unclaimed bag at Bandra terminus

Senior Inspector S. Prabhakar Rao of the RPF and officials from the Bandra GRP reached the spot shortly thereafter.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) seized suspected narcotics valued at Rs 13.83 crore from an unclaimed bag discovered in a general coach of the Awadh Express at Bandra Terminus in the early hours of Saturday.

According to officials, the Awadh Express arrived at Platform No. 4 at around 4.20 am. During a routine Electrical Maintenance Check (EMC) at approximately 6 am, Police Constable Mukesh Mangawa and contractual lockman Altaf noticed an unusually heavy black bag lying unattended in the rear GS (general second-class) coach.

The bag was removed from the coach and placed on a bench on the platform for inspection. Upon opening it, officials found clothes along with several brown tape-wrapped packets. Suspecting the presence of contraband, Mangawa alerted the duty officer of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Bandra GRP.