Got into narcotics manufacturing to cover litigation costs: Lawyer

Rajkumar Rajhuns, the lawyer arrested by Mumbai Police for allegedly using his Kolhapur farmhouse to manufacture mephedrone, has told the police that he needed the money for covering litigations costs for his contested ownership of an educational institute in Kolhapur, police sources said. The lawyer, as per police officers investigating him, said the high school, which he claims as his, has been under litigation since 2011.

The Anti Narcotics Cell of Mumbai Police on Thursday arrested Rajhuns from Malad after two other arrests in the case earlier this week. The accused were alleged to have used a Kolhapur farmhouse belonging to Rajhuns to manufacture mephedrone and supplied it to clients in Mumbai.

An officer who was part of the team questioning Rajhuns, currently in the custody of Bandra ANC, said he was looking to make money quickly as over the last decade, the litigation costs of the educational institute had mounted.

“When an accused in an NDPS case who is currently behind bars told him about the money to be made by manufacturing mephedrone, he joined in,” the officer claimed.

The police have so far found that this accused – whose statement will be taken by the police – had met Rajhuns in 2019. Rajhuns had represented his mother in some other case and that is how the two knew each other.

They zeroed in on a place in Kolhapur where the man taught Rajhuns and his caretaker Nikhil Lohar, who has also been arrested along with the lawyer, to manufacture mephedrone.

“This person was later arrested by the police. That is when Rajhuns started cooking meth at his farmhouse in Kolhapur with the help of his caretaker,” the officer added.

Last week, the ANC had arrested one Christina Maglin with 50 grams of MD. As per police, during her questioning, she revealed that she had bought it from Rajhuns. She further told them that Rajhuns manufactured the synthetic narcotic at his farmhouse in Kolhapur, following which the police raided the place and arrested Rajhuns along with Nikhil.

The police said they found equipment worth Rs 2.35 crore that was used to manufacture mephedrone. An officer said that Rajhuns would get the contraband in his Innova vehicle when he would drive down from Kolhapur to Mumbai, where he practised as a lawyer.