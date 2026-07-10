Insolvency threat ends: NARCL buys out Metro 1 debt

The project’s cost went up from the estimated Rs 2,356 crore to more than Rs 4,000 crore by the time the line opened in 2014. (File Photo)

Mumbai Metro One Pvt Ltd (MMOPL), which operates the Versova-Ghatkopar Metro corridor, has got a major financial breather with the National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL) taking over and restructuring its debt. The move brings to an end the insolvency proceedings that had been hanging over the company for the past few years.

Under the agreement, MMOPL’s outstanding debt of Rs 2,771.32 crore has been bought out and restructured, bringing down the liability by around Rs 1,100 crore. The company will now owe NARCL about Rs 1,600 crore instead of the earlier amount.

Metro One, Mumbai’s first Metro line, is operated by MMOPL, a joint venture in which Reliance Infrastructure holds a 74 per cent stake and MMRDA the remaining 26 per cent. The corridor, which carries around five lakh commuters every weekday, has been under financial stress for years.