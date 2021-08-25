Narayan Rane’s silence during Jan Ashirwad Yatra will be powerful: Chandrakant Patil

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil hit out at the Uddhav Thackeray’s government, saying that the decision to arrest Union Minister Narayan Rane was driven by political vengeance and not rules. Rane was arrested and released on bail for threatening to slap Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Rane was touring parts of Konkan, as part of the BJP’s public outreach campaign launched as the Jan Ashirwad Yatra, when he was arrested. The Jan Ashirwad Yatra will resume from Wednesday as scheduled.

Commenting on the court’s order granting bail to Rane, Patil said, “Though there are some restrictions imposed on his speaking it will not make any difference. Rane’s silence will be more powerful. We are confident that Rane’s presence without uttering a word will still attract a huge following. People in Konkan will like to come and see their leader and enquire about his well-being,” Patil said.

Patil also warned the Thackeray government to withdraw the section 144 imposed in some areas of Konkan. If the restrictions continue, BJP will not hesitate to break the rules and proceed in the Yatra, he added.

On the court granting bail to Rane, Patil said, “The court sanctioning bail is a pointer to how the Maha Vikas Aghadi government has taken a beating once again. In the last 20 months, the state government is repeatedly failing in court. Yet, it has refused to take lessons.”

At least five First Information Reports (FIRs) have been filed against Rane by workers of Shiv Sena or its youth wing Yuva Sena in Mahad, Pune City, Nashik City, Jalgaon and Thane City police jurisdictions.

Rane’s remarks led to a spate of protests across Maharashtra. In Mumbai, the Yuva Sena, the Sena’s youth wing led by Aaditya Thackeray, was at the forefront of protests. Amey Ghole, Shiv Sena corporator and Yuva Sena treasurer, put up banners in Dadar area with Rane’s photograph titled “Kombdi Chor” (a derogatory reference to the poultry business he ran years ago) and there was stone-pelting outside Rane’s house in the Juhu area. Shiv Sainiks also held protests in Dahisar, Malad (East) and other places.

The BJP rallied behind Rane, claiming that while it did not agree with his remarks, his arrest was in violation of constitutional procedures.