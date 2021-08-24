Narayan Rane’s remark against CM does not qualify as cognizable offence: Fadnavis

Union Minister Narayan Rane’s controversial remark against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray does not qualify as a cognizable offence under the law, Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis asserted Tuesday.

“We don’t support Rane’s remark against the CM. But let me make it clear that the entire BJP is with Rane. At the most, such an uncharacteristic remark could have been countered by the ruling coalition through statements. Where was the need to lodge FIR and issue arrest order?… Will Maharashtra be governed by law? Is this the Taliban?” he asked.

Slamming the state government’s conduct and criticising its “blatant misuse of police”, Fadnavis said the developments were “very unfortunate”.

He said that as a former chief minister and home minister he has worked with the state police force. “Maharashtra police is highly respected and considered among the best in the country,” he said, adding that “…it is my humble advice, not threat, to the police force not to buckle under any political pressure. Instead, go strictly by the law.”

“After all, there have been some allegations of extortion in the recent past. The entire country and people are closely watching the conduct of the state police. They should be guided by laws during such a time,” he pointed out.

Taking strong objection to the filing of FIRs against Rane in three districts over his remark against the Chief Minister, Fadnavis said it was nothing but “political vendetta”.

“The state police has faced a series of setbacks in cases related to Arnab Goswami, Kangana Ranaut and so on. Yet, under political pressure, a section is bypassing the rules,” he said.

The BJP leader also issued a stern warning saying the party “does not believe in flexing its muscles or fomenting violence. We don’t subscribe to politics of violence, but if anybody attacks us or our office it will not be taken lying down.”

“If any party office is attacked it will not be tolerated,” he continued, “Police should take immediate action against those attacking BJP offices. Else, the party will launch an agitation outside the police headquarters,” he said.