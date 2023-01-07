scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 07, 2023

Narayan Rane will soon lose his ministership: Sanjay Raut

Raut’s response came after Rane said he would meet Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray to ‘expose’ Raut.

Rane and Raut’s differences have been in the public domain for many years. (File)
Listen to this article
Narayan Rane will soon lose his ministership: Sanjay Raut
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MP Sanjay Raut Saturday claimed Union MSME minister Narayan Rane will soon lose his cabinet berth as candidates from Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s camp will be accommodated at the Centre.

Raut’s response came after Rane said he would meet Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray to ‘expose’ Raut.

On Friday, Rane said he would ensure that Raut is sent to jail again. He further said, “If I were to make public what all Raut spoke about Uddhav Thackeray and Rashmi Thackeray, he would have no place to cover his face…”

Responding to Rane’s claims, Raut said: “Who is he? A coward who bowed to the BJP fearing the CBI, ED. He has lost it. He has gone mad. He is frustrated as he knows he will soon lose his cabinet berth. The BJP wants to accommodate Shinde camp candidates at the Centre.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
China’s Covid surge threatens villagers as Lunar New Year approaches
China’s Covid surge threatens villagers as Lunar New Year approaches
We gave ChatGPT and You.com top Google searches, this is what we got
We gave ChatGPT and You.com top Google searches, this is what we got
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs: Demonetisation verdict, M...
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs: Demonetisation verdict, M...
One Shahid Afridi press conference that BCCI and chairman of selectors Ch...
One Shahid Afridi press conference that BCCI and chairman of selectors Ch...

Rane and Raut’s differences have been in the public domain for many years. Rane was expelled from the Shiv Sena on charges of anti-party activities in 2005. Later he joined the Congress. He quit the Congress in 2017. In 2018, Rane joined the BJP.

As the executive editor of Saamna, Raut has often criticised Rane in the editorials, calling the latter a goon and even a betrayer.

More from Mumbai

On the other hand, Rane has also often trained his guns on Uddhav Thackeray and his close associates including Raut.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 07-01-2023 at 22:55 IST
Next Story

Three-day textile expo begins in Surat

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close