Narayan Rane will soon lose his ministership: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MP Sanjay Raut Saturday claimed Union MSME minister Narayan Rane will soon lose his cabinet berth as candidates from Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s camp will be accommodated at the Centre.

Raut’s response came after Rane said he would meet Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray to ‘expose’ Raut.

On Friday, Rane said he would ensure that Raut is sent to jail again. He further said, “If I were to make public what all Raut spoke about Uddhav Thackeray and Rashmi Thackeray, he would have no place to cover his face…”

Responding to Rane’s claims, Raut said: “Who is he? A coward who bowed to the BJP fearing the CBI, ED. He has lost it. He has gone mad. He is frustrated as he knows he will soon lose his cabinet berth. The BJP wants to accommodate Shinde camp candidates at the Centre.”

Rane and Raut’s differences have been in the public domain for many years. Rane was expelled from the Shiv Sena on charges of anti-party activities in 2005. Later he joined the Congress. He quit the Congress in 2017. In 2018, Rane joined the BJP.

As the executive editor of Saamna, Raut has often criticised Rane in the editorials, calling the latter a goon and even a betrayer.

On the other hand, Rane has also often trained his guns on Uddhav Thackeray and his close associates including Raut.