scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

Narayan Rane starts demolishing unauthorised portions of his eight-storey bungalow

Following the Supreme Court order, Union Minister and BJP leader Narayan Rane on Thursday started demolishing the unauthorised portions of his eight-storey Adhish bungalow at Juhu. The move came two months after the SC dismissed his plea, through which Rane had challenged the Bombay High Court, after it directed the BMC to raze the unauthorised […]

The building was found covered with green-coloured shade nets on Thursday. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Following the Supreme Court order, Union Minister and BJP leader Narayan Rane on Thursday started demolishing the unauthorised portions of his eight-storey Adhish bungalow at Juhu.

The move came two months after the SC dismissed his plea, through which Rane had challenged the Bombay High Court, after it directed the BMC to raze the unauthorised portions of his bungalow citing violations in coastal regulation zone (CRZ) and floor space index (FSI) norms.

Following this, Rane had approached the SC, seeking regularisation of the unauthorised portions, which was declined. He was given three months, till December 26, to carry out modifications.

The building was on Thursday found covered with green-coloured shade nets, implying start of construction work. When contacted, Rane said, “The SC has given us a timeline till December end and we are on schedule and intend to finish the works before the deadline gets over.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 17, 2022: Why you should read ‘Legal Tender’ or ‘Inter...Premium
UPSC Key- November 17, 2022: Why you should read ‘Legal Tender’ or ‘Inter...
‘Missing’ candidate row: On seat in question, Surat (East), AAP has faile...Premium
‘Missing’ candidate row: On seat in question, Surat (East), AAP has faile...
India to host terror funding meet: Significance, objectivesPremium
India to host terror funding meet: Significance, objectives
Why the Old Pension Scheme is both bad economics and bad politicsPremium
Why the Old Pension Scheme is both bad economics and bad politics

Nitesh Rane, the son of the minister and a BJP MLA from Maharashtra, said his family is staying in the same bungalow. “The HC didn’t ask us to demolish the building. It has proposed certain modifications, which we are implementing. The family is staying in the same bungalow and we have covered the building as a precautionary measure,” Nitesh told The Indian Express.

Civic officials said that now that the Ranes are demolishing the building by themselves, they don’t have a direct role in the process till the modifications are completed. “The court had directed them to carry out demolition work by December end and they are following the directives. After the work is complete, we will carry out an inspection and submit a compliance report to the HC by attaching photographs of the modifications along with measurements of the property. Besides, if they seek any support from BMC, we will extend it,” said an official.

More from Mumbai

On February 18, a team of BMC officials from the K West ward had inspected the bungalow, a day after serving Rane a notice on inspecting the bungalow. The action came after a RTI activist, Santosh Daundkar, filed a complaint pointing out illegalities in the bungalow. Daundkar alleged that the bungalow was constructed within 50 m from the sea, which violated CRZ rules. He added that the height of the building was increased to eight floors from four floors without calculating fresh FSI. “The portions that are likely to be razed are parts of balcony, terrace garden, flower beds and ducts,” he said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 18-11-2022 at 12:46:50 am
Next Story

Malegaon blast: Victim’s father seeks access to Lt Col Purohit’s documents

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 17: Latest News
Advertisement