Narayan Rane starts demolishing unauthorised portions of his eight-storey bungalow

Following the Supreme Court order, Union Minister and BJP leader Narayan Rane on Thursday started demolishing the unauthorised portions of his eight-storey Adhish bungalow at Juhu.

The move came two months after the SC dismissed his plea, through which Rane had challenged the Bombay High Court, after it directed the BMC to raze the unauthorised portions of his bungalow citing violations in coastal regulation zone (CRZ) and floor space index (FSI) norms.

Following this, Rane had approached the SC, seeking regularisation of the unauthorised portions, which was declined. He was given three months, till December 26, to carry out modifications.

The building was on Thursday found covered with green-coloured shade nets, implying start of construction work. When contacted, Rane said, “The SC has given us a timeline till December end and we are on schedule and intend to finish the works before the deadline gets over.”

Nitesh Rane, the son of the minister and a BJP MLA from Maharashtra, said his family is staying in the same bungalow. “The HC didn’t ask us to demolish the building. It has proposed certain modifications, which we are implementing. The family is staying in the same bungalow and we have covered the building as a precautionary measure,” Nitesh told The Indian Express.

Civic officials said that now that the Ranes are demolishing the building by themselves, they don’t have a direct role in the process till the modifications are completed. “The court had directed them to carry out demolition work by December end and they are following the directives. After the work is complete, we will carry out an inspection and submit a compliance report to the HC by attaching photographs of the modifications along with measurements of the property. Besides, if they seek any support from BMC, we will extend it,” said an official.

On February 18, a team of BMC officials from the K West ward had inspected the bungalow, a day after serving Rane a notice on inspecting the bungalow. The action came after a RTI activist, Santosh Daundkar, filed a complaint pointing out illegalities in the bungalow. Daundkar alleged that the bungalow was constructed within 50 m from the sea, which violated CRZ rules. He added that the height of the building was increased to eight floors from four floors without calculating fresh FSI. “The portions that are likely to be razed are parts of balcony, terrace garden, flower beds and ducts,” he said.