Mumbai: Narayan Rane, son questioned for over 8 hours

UNION MINISTER Narayan Rane and his MLA son Nitesh Rane were grilled for over eight hours as they arrived at the Malvani police station in Mumbai to record their statements on Saturday afternoon in the Disha Salian defamatory case.

Police had summoned them for questioning in connection with the case registered against them for allegedly making defamatory remarks and spreading false information about Disha Salian former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The case was registered on February 27 after Salian’s mother Vasanti’s statement was recorded by the police.

In her statement to police, she said that she has seen the press conference in which the minister and his son have tried to spread false information about their daughter’s death. “The information shared by them was demeaning and has damaged the reputation of their daughter that has tarnished our image in the society,” her statement read.

Subsequently, the investigators called the minister and his son on March 3 and 4 to record their statements to which they responded through their lawyer that they are busy with the state assembly and sought time till Saturday.

In the meantime, Narayan and Nitesh approached the sessions court and sought interim relief, which was granted on Friday following which they reached Malvani police station at around 1.40 pm on Saturday to record their statements. They were allowed to leave at around 10.45 pm.

Minutes before entering, Nitesh tweeted, “Khel aapne shuru kiya hai.. khatam hum karenge.. Nyay milega!! #JusticeForDishaSalian.”

Lawyer Satish Maneshinde said, “Police are misusing their powers to try to harass Ranes. The case against them is a damp squib.”