Narayan Rane, son move Bombay HC against FIR in Disha Salian case

Union Minister Narayan Rane and his MLA son Nitesh Rane recently approached the Bombay High Court against an FIR in connection with a case filed against them for allegedly making defamatory statements and spreading misinformation about the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager Disha Salian.

A defamation complaint was filed by the parents of late Disha Salian, who according to the police, had died by suicide on June 8, last year, six days before Rajput’s death.

A case was registered at Malwani police station in Mumbai under Sections 211 (false charge of offence made with intent to injure), 500 (defamation), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code along with Section 67 of the Information Technology (I-T) Act.

The Dindoshi Sessions Court on March 4 had granted interim protection from arrest to the father-son duo, which on Thursday was extended till Tuesday, March 15. The duo had said that they will cooperate with the probe.

The plea filed through advocate Lokesh Zade in the High Court claimed that “no case is made out” as alleged by the complainants and the FIR is “politically motivated” with “malafide intention” to harass the petitioners and to “stop them from doing their work for social cause”.

The Sindhudurg Sessions Court had las month granted bail to Nitesh Rane in connection with an attempt to murder case with one of the conditions imposed being not to commit any offence which would lead to “cancellation of bail”.

The plea in the High Court further said that the present “malicious prosecution” was based on political rivalry” and possibility of it being filed with an “ulterior motive to create grounds for cancellation of bail by Sessions judge cannot be ruled out”.

The duo has sought quashing of FIR claiming that “severe inequalities” and “inconveniences” would be suffered by them as the FIR is nothing but an abuse of process and an attempt to violate their fundamental rights. The court will hear the plea in due course of time.