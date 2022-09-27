Narayan Rane should accept SC order regarding demolitions in Juhu bungalow: Pednekar

Former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, part of the Shiv Sena faction led by Uddhav Thackeray, on Monday said that Narayan Rane should accept the Supreme Court order regarding demolition of the unauthorised constructions in his eight-storey Juhu bungalow. She said, “The decision given by the judiciary should be respected especially by Rane, as he is a Union minister and former chief minister of Maharashtra.”

Pednekar said Rane should now demolish all unauthorised portions in his residence.

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea by a company owned by Rane challenging the Bombay High Court’s decision last week directing Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to demolish the unauthorised construction in his residence within two weeks. The SC gave Rane three months to carry out the demolition, and stated that BMC would proceed with it if the minister failed to do so.