scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 26, 2022

Narayan Rane should accept SC order regarding demolitions in Juhu bungalow: Pednekar

Pednekar said Rane should now demolish all unauthorised portions in his residence.

An aerial picture of Union Minister Narayan Rane's bungalow in Juhu (Express Photo by Yogesh Naik, PTI)

Former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, part of the Shiv Sena faction led by Uddhav Thackeray, on Monday said that Narayan Rane should accept the Supreme Court order regarding demolition of the unauthorised constructions in his eight-storey Juhu bungalow. She said, “The decision given by the judiciary should be respected especially by Rane, as he is a Union minister and former chief minister of Maharashtra.”

Pednekar said Rane should now demolish all unauthorised portions in his residence.

More from Mumbai

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea by a company owned by Rane challenging the Bombay High Court’s decision last week directing Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to demolish the unauthorised construction in his residence within two weeks. The SC gave Rane three months to carry out the demolition, and stated that BMC would proceed with it if the minister failed to do so.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Attorney General of Ind...Premium
UPSC Key-September 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Attorney General of Ind...
Congress & its missteps: Rajasthan latest in a series of own goalsPremium
Congress & its missteps: Rajasthan latest in a series of own goals
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking: Why RBI is likely to cut GDP growth forecast and raise i...Premium
ExplainSpeaking: Why RBI is likely to cut GDP growth forecast and raise i...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 27-09-2022 at 12:01:46 am
Next Story

Govt cannot order blocking of accounts without notice to users: Twitter to Karnataka HC

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 26: Latest News
Advertisement