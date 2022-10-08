scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 07, 2022

Narayan Rane hits back at Uddhav: BJP won’t tolerate PM, Shah being insulted

During the Dussehra rally, Thackeray had criticised the Modi government for the economic crisis and inflation.

Union minister Narayan Rane (File Photo)

Union minister Narayan Rane on Friday slammed Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray for questioning the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park on Wednesday (October 5).

Rane told the mediapersons at the BJP’s headquarters in Mumbai, “Look at Uddhav Thackeray’s audacity to question the work done by the PM and the HM. Who is he? What does he know about running the country or tackling the Home Minister’s portfolio? The PM has made a mark with his leadership and work not only in India but even across the world. Amit Shah has shown the courage to abrogate Article 370 in Kashmir. He has ensured law and order in the nation… We will not tolerate our top leaders being insulted.”

More from Mumbai

During the Dussehra rally, Thackeray had criticised the Modi government for the economic crisis and inflation. He called HM Shah an “in-house minister who hops from one state to another to bring down the elected governments”. From inflation and border disputes with Pakistan and China to the exodus of mega projects from Maharashtra to Gujarat, several issues were raked up by Thackeray in the Wednesday rally.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Avalanches’ or ‘Virtual W...Premium
UPSC Key-October 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Avalanches’ or ‘Virtual W...
Blunt criticism of Russian Army signals new challenge for PutinPremium
Blunt criticism of Russian Army signals new challenge for Putin
‘If I did not explore art, my life would remain unfulfilled’: Lalu Prasad...Premium
‘If I did not explore art, my life would remain unfulfilled’: Lalu Prasad...
On Budget review eve, macro worries are back amid global recession fearsPremium
On Budget review eve, macro worries are back amid global recession fears

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 08-10-2022 at 03:18:37 am
Next Story

Maharashtra: Health department has stockpile of 25 lakh Covid vaccine vials, many nearing expiry

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 07: Latest News
Advertisement