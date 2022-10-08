Narayan Rane hits back at Uddhav: BJP won’t tolerate PM, Shah being insulted

Union minister Narayan Rane on Friday slammed Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray for questioning the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park on Wednesday (October 5).

Rane told the mediapersons at the BJP’s headquarters in Mumbai, “Look at Uddhav Thackeray’s audacity to question the work done by the PM and the HM. Who is he? What does he know about running the country or tackling the Home Minister’s portfolio? The PM has made a mark with his leadership and work not only in India but even across the world. Amit Shah has shown the courage to abrogate Article 370 in Kashmir. He has ensured law and order in the nation… We will not tolerate our top leaders being insulted.”

During the Dussehra rally, Thackeray had criticised the Modi government for the economic crisis and inflation. He called HM Shah an “in-house minister who hops from one state to another to bring down the elected governments”. From inflation and border disputes with Pakistan and China to the exodus of mega projects from Maharashtra to Gujarat, several issues were raked up by Thackeray in the Wednesday rally.