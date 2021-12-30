Narayan Rane gets police notice, asked to appear, give information on ‘wanted’ son

The Kankavli police in Sindhudurg on Wednesday issued a notice to Union Minister Narayan Rane, asking him to present himself before it and provide information on his MLA son Nitesh Rane, wanted in a case of attempt to murder in the district.

Rane was called to the police station on Wednesday in connection with his comment during a press conference he held on Tuesday. In reply, Rane wrote to the police saying that he was preoccupied on Wednesday. He added that the police could come to his residence or talk to him via video conferencing.

In the notice, issued by Inspector Sachin Hundalekar of Kankavli police, the police have referred to Rane’s statement to the media, where he had said that “was he a fool” to reveal the whereabouts of his son. “Even if we know, why should I reveal whereabouts of Nitesh Rane. Are we fools?” he had said.

The notice, also pasted on the minister’s residence in Sindhudurg, added that based on what Rane said during the press conference, it appears that he knew where Nitesh is. The notice asked him to ensure his son appears at the police station that had earlier issued a summon to him. It also asked him to present himself before the police station on Wednesday at 3 pm.

Meanwhile, a local court hearing the anticipatory bail application of Nitesh heard arguments from both sides on Wednesday and is set to deliver its order on Thursday.

The police notice to Narayan Rane evoked sharp reaction from the BJP. Senior leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said, “Narayan Rane is a union minister. On what basis can the police send him a notice? It shows the MVA govt’s arrogance of power.” Senior leader Ashish Shelar said, “Rane is being asked to present himself before the police without doing any crime. This government constantly takes the names of Mahatma Phule, Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj and Babasaheb Ambedkar and behaves like Taliban.”

The case against Nitesh relates to complainant Santosh Parab (44), who has alleged that while he was going on a bike from Naravde naka in Kankavli last week, an Innova car without a number plate had hit his bike. A person had then allegedly climbed out of the car and said — “you do Satish Sawant’s work right? I’ll get back at you”.

The person then attempted to murder Parab by stabbing him in the chest, the police have said. Parab has claimed that he heard the assailant say to another person in the car — “should inform Gotya Sawant and Nitesh Rane” — before they fled from the spot.