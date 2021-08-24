Narayan Rane didn’t mean to insult Maharashtra CM, will clear his stand on issue: Ramdas Athawale

Amid a row sparked by Union minister Narayan Rane’s remarks against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the BJP leader’s cabinet colleague Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday said Rane didn’t intend to insult the CM and he will clarify his statement.

A huge political firestorm erupted in Maharashtra over Rane’s remarks about slapping Chief Minister Thackeray for what he claimed as the latter’s ignorance of the year of India’s independence.

Police personnel try to stop a clash between BJP and Shiv Sena workers gathered outside Union Minister Narayan Rane’s residence in Mumbai. (PTI Photo) Police personnel try to stop a clash between BJP and Shiv Sena workers gathered outside Union Minister Narayan Rane’s residence in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)

Irate Sena activists are holding protests in various cities against the remarks.

“Rane only meant that Thackeray is not doing anything for the development of Maharashtra and he seldom steps out of his residence ‘Matoshree’ in Mumbai to understand the problems faced by the people. Rane meant that such a chief minister does not have the right to occupy the chair. This was his feeling,” the Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment told reporters.

“Rane didn’t mean to insult the chief minister. He will clear his stand on this issue,” the RPI(A) leader said.

Athawale also said Rane just vented his anger as the expectations of people from the chief minister were not getting fulfilled.

“A CM must ensure justice for all. He is also expected to ensure the generation of jobs. But nothing is happening in Maharashtra on these fronts in the last two years. Rane’s real cause of anger was the lack of development in Maharashtra,” Athawale added.