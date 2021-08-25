Day after arrest, Narayan Rane attacks Uddhav Thackeray for ‘chappal’ remark on Yogi Adityanath

Union minister Narayan Rane Wednesday said the court order in his favour in the controversial remark case against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray showed the country is still governed by laws.

Addressing a press conference at his Mumbai residence, Rane said he had taken the battle to the court against Maharashtra government’s excesses and misuse of police force to seek justice.

Although exercising caution, Rane once again trained his guns at Thackeray and said the latter had used derogatory remarks against Yogi Adityanath some time back.

“He had said Yogi Adityanath should be beaten with a chappal. What kind of language is this against the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh?” Rane wondered. Arguing, “Thackeray had called Union Home Minister Amit Shah shameless after he made public the conversation between him and Thackeray in a closed-door meeting.”

Referring to the “slap Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray” controversy, Rane said, “It was out of context. What was the need to raise such a huge and cry? However, I will be more careful from now onwards as some people have taken undue advantage of my goodness.”

Stressing he is not afraid of Shiv Sena, he added, “We will expose all the misdeeds of their ministers and leaders using democratic methods and legal means. Shiv Sena cannot do anything to me. I am not afraid of them. I have contributed immensely towards the growth of Sena.

Talking about a video clip reportedly showing Parliamentary Minister Anil Parab coaxing police officials to take action against Rane, the Union minister said, “I will file a case in the court against Parab. The process is on and consultations with legal experts are underway. It was Parab who put pressure on the police to issue an order to arrest me. Everything will be exposed.”

The senior BJP leader said other controversial cases like the Pooja Chavan suicide case will also be taken up and a former Sena minister’s arrest will be ensured.

After a two-day break, Rane said he would resume his Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Sindhudurg and ridiculed Sena’s agitation as “half hearted”.

“There were just 17 persons in the rally in Ratnagiri and sainiks assembled outside my house in Mumbai did not dare to cross the road. They better know they also have a home and children,” he warned.

The Jan Ashirwad Yatra was undertaken following the Prime Minister’s instruction to seek blessings from people and interact with them on the impact of central welfare schemes.

Rane expressed gratitude to central and state leaders for showing solidarity with him. “From BJP president J P Nadda, state chief Chandrakant Patil, Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis, all elected members and party workers came in my support.”