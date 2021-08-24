Narayan Rane’s arrest: Fadnavis calls it ‘revenge’, Nadda says ‘violates constitutional values’

Union minister Narayan Rane was arrested on Tuesday after sparking off a row with his remarks about “slapping” Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Referring to Thackeray’s recent speech, Narayan Rane had allegedly said on Monday, “He did not know the year of India’s independence. If I had been there, I would have slapped him.”

Reacting to the arrest, Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said it was an act of revenge and condemned “repression of the police system”.

BJP president J P Nadda, meanwhile, said the arrest was violative of constitutional values, and his party would not be cowed down by such actions. In a tweet, Nadda said the immense support the BJP has received in its ‘Jan Aashirvad Yatra’ has jolted its rivals. “We will continue to fight democratically, the journey will continue,” he said.

महाराष्ट्र सरकार द्वारा केंद्रीय मंत्री नारायण राणे जी की गिरफ़्तारी संवैधानिक मूल्यों का हनन है। इस तरह की कार्यवाही से ना तो हम डरेंगे, ना दबेंगे।

भाजपा को जन-आशीर्वाद यात्रा में मिल रहे अपार समर्थन से ये लोग परेशान है।

हम लोकतांत्रिक ढंग से लड़ते रहेंगे, यात्रा जारी रहेंगी। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) August 24, 2021

Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey said, “Today Maharashtra’s Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) took a condemnable step… Shiv Sena and its CM hold grudges (against BJP), that’s why this illegal step… This is a serious matter,” reported ANI.

At the same time, Shiv Sena leader and minister Gulabrao Patil said Rane “has lost his balance” and “should be taken to Thane and given shock treatment to cure him,” apparently referring to the state-run mental hospital there, news agency PTI reported.

“The action against Rane is appropriate as it sends out a strong message to everyone who uses un-parliamentary language against people holding constitutional posts. Rane seems to have forgotten that he was once chief minister of Maharashtra,” he further said.

Patil also claimed that Rane’s entry into the BJP was a “major threat” to leaders in that party, including Devendra Fadnavis, Pravin Darekar and Chandrakant Patil.

Maharashtra BJP Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Prasad Lad alleged alleged that there was a threat to Narayan Rane’s life, and he was treated roughly by the police.

“Police pushed Rane while he was having his lunch. He is nearly 70. Should a person of such age be treated like this? We feel there is a threat to his life,” Lad told reporters at Sangameshwar in coastal Ratnagiri district.

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai took to Twitter and said that the arrest of Rane by the Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra is a “clear example of an emperor who is drunk with power mindset & against any law of the land”.

The arrest of our cabinet minister Shri @MeNarayanRane by the Shiv Sena govt in Maharashtra is a clear example of an emperor who is drunk with power mindset & against any law of the land. This is the turning point that will bring @BJP4Maharashtra to power soon & for a long time! — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) August 24, 2021

BJP spokesperson Gopal Krishna Agarwal tweeted that the act of arresting Rane was highly atrocious. “This is undemocratic and smacks of intolerance, we all stand with Narayan Rane,” he said.