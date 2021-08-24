Mumbai news today LIVE updates: Hours after arrest over ‘slap Uddhav’ remark, Narayan Rane gets bail

Mumbai Latest News Updates Live: Hours after being arrested over his “slap” remark against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Union minister Narayan Rane was late Tuesday evening granted bail by a magistrate court in Mahad.
Earlier in the day, Rane was arrested by the Nashik city police after a sessions court in Ratnagiri rejected his transit anticipatory bail application in connection with the ‘slap’ remark. District Magistrate B N Patil said Rane was detained after all legal options were exhausted.
The Mahad police had sought his custody, but Rane’s lawyers told the magistrate court that he was suffering from diabetes and hypertension and argued that there was no need of his custody.
Meanwhile, Shiv Sena members protested outside the residence of Rane, in Juhu. Rane’s supporters and Shiv Sena members also clashed in Juhu where stone-pelting was also reported. Two people were injured in the incident. Sena members threw black ink and eggs at Rane’s house. Shiv Sena protesters also took to the streets to protest against Rane in Malad East. Additional Commissioner of Police Sandeep Karnik said they had to resort to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd.
Rane, who is on Jan Ashirwad Yatra touring Chiplun in Ratnagiri district, said on Tuesday that he does not regret making controversial remarks about CM Thackeray. “I have not committed any crime. Why should I regret it?”
Three FIRs have been registered against Narayan Rane in Nashik, Pune and Mahad.
The Santacruz Police has registered two separate FIRs in connection with the rioting incident that took place outside Union minister Narayan Rane's Juhu residence. One FIR is against over 60 Shiv Sena workers, while the second one is against over 60 BJP workers. At least eight police personnel have suffered minor injuries. In both cases, police officials are the complainants. The FIRs have been registered under IPC sections 143, 147, 149, 188, 269, 323, 336, 337 for rioting, assault, endangering lives and violating pandemic rules of social distancing and not wearing masks. Police have also booked the party workers under the Disaster Management Act and the Epidemic Diseases Act.
Mumbai civic body along with VACman Sanitation Solution private limited on Tuesday inaugurated a mobile vacuum toilet at Girgaum Chowpatty in south Mumbai. This will be the second such facility in the area.
The portable mobile toilet is mounted on Force Cargo Vehicle and consists of one unit each for both genders. The facility has features including vacuum technology running on Solar technology and reducing water consumption by 90 per cent by using only 1.2 litres per flush compared to 7-8 litres used in a traditional toilet. Currently, the facility will be available free of cost for the next six months.
Last year, BMC had planned to replace the mobile toilets installed at the various social and religious gatherings with vacuum technology-enabled toilets. These toilets use vacuum technology with minimum use of water and collect the waste in a tank instead of disposing of it in open sand pits.
Under a pilot project, Kalimata Nagar slum near Banganga got four swanky new public toilets based on vacuum sanitation technology used on aircraft.
Amid a row sparked by Union minister Narayan Rane’s remarks against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the BJP leader’s cabinet colleague Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday said Rane didn’t intend to insult the CM and he will clarify his statement.
A huge political firestorm erupted in Maharashtra over Rane’s remarks about slapping Chief Minister Thackeray for what he claimed as the latter’s ignorance of the year of India’s independence. Read More
A 55-year-old Nepal-based businessman, who has at least five cases against him across the country for allegedly duping investors of Rs 684 crore in multi-level marketing schemes, was arrested from a five star hotel in south Mumbai on Monday.
Nandlal Singh, who was absconding since 2018, was travelling between US, UK and India and has never been arrested in the past. Singh was handed over to Latur police (economic offence wing) where a case has been registered against him. Read More
The development comes after Rane, who was on his Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Raigad, on Monday said, “It is shameful that the chief minister does not know the year of India’s independence. He leaned back to enquire about the count of years of independence during his speech. Had I been there, I would have given (him) a tight slap.” Read More
Reacting to the arrest, Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said it was an act of revenge and condemned “repression of the police system”. Read More
The BMC has decided to impose a 10 per cent water cut in the entire western suburb and parts of eastern and island city from 8 am on August 26 to 8 am on August 27.
According to the BMC, from Bandra to Dahisar in western suburb, N ward (Ghatkopar, Vikhroli), L ward (Kurla,Chandivali) in eastern suburb and A ward (Churchgate, Fort), B ward (Dongari), C ward (Marine Lines, Kalbadevi), D ward (Malabar Hill, Grant Road), E ward (Byculla), G-south (Worli, Mahalaxmi) and G-north (Dadar, Dharavi), a 10 per cent water cut will be imposed.
Officials said the water cut has been planned due to the installation work of a new 80 million litre-capacity pump set at Panjrapur pumping station. The work will be completed on August 27. Civic body has requested citizens to store water before the cut period and use water carefully.
Union Minister and Rajya Sabha member Narayan Rane Tuesday approached the Bombay High Court seeking quashing of multiple FIRs registered for his remark against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Raigad district. Rane has challenged the three FIRs, one each registered in Mahad (Raigad), Pune and Nashik, and has also sought protection from coercive action, including arrest, pending hearing of the plea.
Reacting to Rane's arrest, BJP MLC Prasad Lad, who was with the minister, said the party condems the way in which the Maharashtra Police and Ratnagiri SP behaved and arrested Narayan Rane. According to Lad, Rane was having food when he was manhandled and arrested by the cops.
Lad added that it is not clear under which section the Union minister has been arrested. "We are presently fearing for his life," he said.
A sessions court in Ratnagiri Tuesday rejected the transit anticipatory bail application of Union Minister Narayan Rane. District Magistrate B N Patil said Rane was detained by the Ratnagiri police after all legal options were over. He will be handed over to Nashik police.
Due to the migration activity of the Property Tax System, the citizen portal for Property Tax will not be available till Wednesday, 11:59 pm, the BMC informed Tuesday. For all services including tax collection at the citizen facilitation centres, online payment will not be available.
Union Minister Narayan Rane’s controversial remark against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray does not qualify as a cognizable offence under the law, Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis asserted Tuesday.
“We don’t support Rane’s remark against the CM. But let me make it clear that the entire BJP is with Rane. At the most, such an uncharacteristic remark could have been countered by the ruling coalition through statements. Where was the need to lodge FIR and issue arrest order?… Will Maharashtra be governed by law? Is this the Taliban?” he asked. Read More
Union Minister and Rajya Sabha member Narayan Rane has approached the Bombay High Court seeking quashing of three FIRs -- in Mahad, Pune and Nashik -- registered for his remark against Chief Minister Udhav Thackeray while giving a speech in Raigad district on Monday. Rane has also sought protection from coercive action including arrest pending the hearing of the plea.
Clashes between police officers and protesters took place near MSME minister Narayan Rane's residence after the protests got out of control.
The Union Minister for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Narayan Rane on Tuesday said he does not regret making controversial remarks about Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
“I have not committed any crime. Why should I regret it?” said Rane, who is on Jan Ashirwad Yatra touring Chiplun in Ratnagiri district. The Union minister also warned the media against speculating about his “imminent” arrest.
A court, while rejecting a bail plea to two youngsters, including a teenager, arrested for allegedly selling marijuana-laced brownie cakes, observed “mere tender age” cannot be a deciding factor to consider bail.
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had arrested the two, a 20-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man, and seized 35-gram marijuana and 830-gram brownie cake made of marijuana from their premises in Malad in June.
If Parliament is not in session, a cabinet minister can be arrested by a law enforcement agency in case of a criminal case registered against him. As per Section 22 A of the Rules of Procedures and Conduct of Business of the Rajya Sabha, the Police, Judge or Magistrate would, however, have to intimate the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha about the reason for the arrest, the place of detention or imprisonment in an appropriate form. Read More
Santa Cruz police Senior inspection Dnyaneshwar Ganore said that he had stopped a Shiv Sena group led by Yuva Sena leader Varun Sardesai near the Juhu Shiv Sena shakha to avoid further trouble.
Shiv Sena has been protesting against MSME minister Narayan Rane after his comments on CM Thackeray.