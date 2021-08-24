Mumbai news today LIVE updates: Hours after arrest over ‘slap Uddhav’ remark, Narayan Rane gets bail

Mumbai Latest News Updates Live: Hours after being arrested over his “slap” remark against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Union minister Narayan Rane was late Tuesday evening granted bail by a magistrate court in Mahad.

Earlier in the day, Rane was arrested by the Nashik city police after a sessions court in Ratnagiri rejected his transit anticipatory bail application in connection with the ‘slap’ remark. District Magistrate B N Patil said Rane was detained after all legal options were exhausted.

The Mahad police had sought his custody, but Rane’s lawyers told the magistrate court that he was suffering from diabetes and hypertension and argued that there was no need of his custody.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena members protested outside the residence of Rane, in Juhu. Rane’s supporters and Shiv Sena members also clashed in Juhu where stone-pelting was also reported. Two people were injured in the incident. Sena members threw black ink and eggs at Rane’s house. Shiv Sena protesters also took to the streets to protest against Rane in Malad East. Additional Commissioner of Police Sandeep Karnik said they had to resort to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd.

Rane, who is on Jan Ashirwad Yatra touring Chiplun in Ratnagiri district, said on Tuesday that he does not regret making controversial remarks about CM Thackeray. “I have not committed any crime. Why should I regret it?”

Three FIRs have been registered against Narayan Rane in Nashik, Pune and Mahad.

