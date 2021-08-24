Mumbai news today LIVE updates: Union minister Narayan Rane arrested for his ‘slap’ remark against Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai Latest News Updates Live: Narayan Rane, Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, was arrested Tuesday after a sessions court in Ratnagiri rejected his transit anticipatory bail application in connection with his ‘slap’ remark against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. District Magistrate B N Patil said Rane was detained by the Ratnagiri police after all legal options were exhausted.

The arrest has been made by the Nashik city police team that had left this morning to arrest him, The Indian Express reported.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena members protested outside the residence of Rane, in Juhu. Rane’s supporters and Shiv Sena members also clashed in Juhu where stone-pelting was also reported. Two people were injured in the incident. Sena members threw black ink and eggs at Rane’s house. Shiv Sena protesters also took to the streets to protest against Rane in Malad East. Additional Commissioner of Police Sandeep Karnik said they had to resort to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd.

Rane, who is on Jan Ashirwad Yatra touring Chiplun in Ratnagiri district, said on Tuesday that he does not regret making controversial remarks about CM Thackeray. “I have not committed any crime. Why should I regret it?”

Three FIRs have been registered against Narayan Rane in Nashik, Pune and Mahad.

