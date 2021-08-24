scorecardresearch
Mumbai news today LIVE updates: Union minister Narayan Rane arrested for his ‘slap’ remark against Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai News Today Live, Mumbai Weather, Coronavirus Cases Live Updates: Narayan Rane's supporters and Shiv Sena members were caught in a stone-pelting incident. Both sides pelted stones at each other.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: August 24, 2021 4:49:19 pm
Narayan Rane arrest, narayan rane protest, shiv sena narayan rane protest, mumbai latest news, Mumbai news, Mumbai latest news, Mumbai live news updates, Mumbai news today high alert, Mumbai news today live hindi, Mumbai lockdown latest news today, Mumbai news live today marathi, Mumbai news lockdown today, what is happening in Mumbai today, Mumbai news high alert, Mumbai news in hindi, Mumbai covid update, Mumbai news updates, Mumbai covid-19, Mumbai covid cases,Shiv Sena members protest against Union Minister Narayan Rane (Photo: Yogesh Naik)

Mumbai Latest News Updates Live: Narayan Rane, Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, was arrested Tuesday after a sessions court in Ratnagiri rejected his transit anticipatory bail application in connection with his ‘slap’ remark against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. District Magistrate B N Patil said Rane was detained by the Ratnagiri police after all legal options were exhausted.

The arrest has been made by the Nashik city police team that had left this morning to arrest him, The Indian Express reported.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena members protested outside the residence of Rane, in Juhu. Rane’s supporters and Shiv Sena members also clashed in Juhu where stone-pelting was also reported. Two people were injured in the incident. Sena members threw black ink and eggs at Rane’s house. Shiv Sena protesters also took to the streets to protest against Rane in Malad East. Additional Commissioner of Police Sandeep Karnik said they had to resort to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd.

Rane, who is on Jan Ashirwad Yatra touring Chiplun in Ratnagiri district, said on Tuesday that he does not regret making controversial remarks about CM Thackeray. “I have not committed any crime. Why should I regret it?”

Three FIRs have been registered against Narayan Rane in Nashik, Pune and Mahad.

Live Blog

Mumbai latest news today LIVE updates: Union minister Narayan Rane arrested; 3 FIRs against Rane; No nod for Dahi Handi festival this year, saving lives is priority, says CM Thackeray; Follow latest news and updates from Mumbai below

16:49 (IST)24 Aug 2021
‘Slap Uddhav’ remark: Narayan Rane moves Bombay HC for quashing of FIRs, protection from arrest

Union Minister and Rajya Sabha member Narayan Rane Tuesday approached the Bombay High Court seeking quashing of multiple FIRs registered for his remark against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Raigad district. Rane has challenged the three FIRs, one each registered in Mahad (Raigad), Pune and Nashik, and has also sought protection from coercive action, including arrest, pending hearing of the plea.

Rane was, however, arrested in the afternoon at Sangameshwar in Ratnagiri by a Nashik city police team. Read More

16:30 (IST)24 Aug 2021
Video | Narayan Rane being arrested by police in Ratnagiri while he was having lunch

16:19 (IST)24 Aug 2021
Condemn the manner in which Maha cops behaved and arrested Rane: BJP

Reacting to Rane's arrest, BJP MLC Prasad Lad, who was with the minister, said the party condems the way in which the Maharashtra Police and Ratnagiri SP behaved and arrested Narayan Rane. According to Lad, Rane was having food when he was manhandled and arrested by the cops.

Lad added that it is not clear under which section the Union minister has been arrested. "We are presently fearing for his life," he said.

15:50 (IST)24 Aug 2021
Ratnagiri court rejects Narayan Rane's anticipatory bail plea

A sessions court in Ratnagiri Tuesday rejected the transit anticipatory bail application of Union Minister Narayan Rane. District Magistrate B N Patil said Rane was detained by the Ratnagiri police after all legal options were over. He will be handed over to Nashik police.

15:44 (IST)24 Aug 2021
Citizen portal for Property Tax down till Wednesday midnight: BMC

Due to the migration activity of the Property Tax System, the citizen portal for Property Tax will not be available till Wednesday, 11:59 pm, the BMC informed Tuesday. For all services including tax collection at the citizen facilitation centres, online payment will not be available.

15:36 (IST)24 Aug 2021
Narayan Rane’s remark against CM does not qualify as cognizable offence: Fadnavis

Union Minister Narayan Rane’s controversial remark against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray does not qualify as a cognizable offence under the law, Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis asserted Tuesday.

“We don’t support Rane’s remark against the CM. But let me make it clear that the entire BJP is with Rane. At the most, such an uncharacteristic remark could have been countered by the ruling coalition through statements. Where was the need to lodge FIR and issue arrest order?… Will Maharashtra be governed by law? Is this the Taliban?” he asked. Read More

14:57 (IST)24 Aug 2021
MSME minister Narayan Rane approaches Bombay High Court

Union Minister and Rajya Sabha member Narayan Rane has approached the Bombay High Court seeking quashing of three FIRs -- in Mahad, Pune and Nashik -- registered for his remark against Chief Minister Udhav Thackeray while giving a speech in Raigad district on Monday. Rane has also sought protection from coercive action including arrest pending the hearing of the plea.

14:54 (IST)24 Aug 2021
Clashes between police officers and protesters near Union Minister Narayan Rane's residence

Clashes between police officers and protesters took place near MSME minister Narayan Rane's residence after the protests got out of control. 

14:21 (IST)24 Aug 2021
I have no regrets, haven’t committed any crime: Narayan Rane on controversial remarks on CM Uddhav Thackeray

The Union Minister for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Narayan Rane on Tuesday said he does not regret making controversial remarks about Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

“I have not committed any crime. Why should I regret it?” said Rane, who is on Jan Ashirwad Yatra touring Chiplun in Ratnagiri district. The Union minister also warned the media against speculating about his “imminent” arrest.

14:17 (IST)24 Aug 2021
Court rejects bail plea of youngsters caught with contraband, says ‘mere tender age’ not deciding factor

A court, while rejecting a bail plea to two youngsters, including a teenager, arrested for allegedly selling marijuana-laced brownie cakes, observed “mere tender age” cannot be a deciding factor to consider bail.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had arrested the two, a 20-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man, and seized 35-gram marijuana and 830-gram brownie cake made of marijuana from their premises in Malad in June.

14:15 (IST)24 Aug 2021
What is the procedure to arrest a cabinet minister in India?

If Parliament is not in session, a cabinet minister can be arrested by a law enforcement agency in case of a criminal case registered against him. As per Section 22 A of the Rules of Procedures and Conduct of Business of the Rajya Sabha, the Police, Judge or Magistrate would, however, have to intimate the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha about the reason for the arrest, the place of detention or imprisonment in an appropriate form. Read More

13:49 (IST)24 Aug 2021
Santa Cruz police stop Shiv Sena group amid protests

Santa Cruz police Senior inspection Dnyaneshwar Ganore said that he had stopped a Shiv Sena group led by Yuva Sena leader Varun Sardesai near the Juhu Shiv Sena shakha to avoid further trouble. 

Shiv Sena has been protesting against MSME minister Narayan Rane after his comments on CM Thackeray.

13:47 (IST)24 Aug 2021
Shiv Sena activists protest in Malad East

Shiv Sena activists protested and blocked roads in Malad East. The protests are taking place against Union Minister Narayan Rane after his objectionable comments on CM Uddhav Thackeray.

13:42 (IST)24 Aug 2021
Shiv Sena members pelt stones at BJP office

A group of Shiv Sena members pelted stones at the BJP Nashik office and raised slogans against Union Minister Narayan Rane after his remarks on CM Uddhav Thackeray, ANI reported.

12:51 (IST)24 Aug 2021
Police had to resort to lathi charge outside Union Minister Narayan Rane's Juhu house, says Joint Commissioner of Police law and order

Joint Commissioner of Police law and order Vishwas Nangre Patil said that there was stone-pelting and police had to resort to lathi-charge to disperse. He said that two policemen were injured in the stone-pelting incident. The joint commissioner said that police will register FIR soon. On being asked why the groups from both sides were allowed to gather, he said that police was there in an adequate number and did not allow any trouble to take place.

12:49 (IST)24 Aug 2021
2 held for sending compromising videos of woman to her fiancé

DB Marg Police arrested a 24-year-old man and his friend Sunday for allegedly sending compromising videos of his ex-girlfriend to her fiancé. Police said the accused, who had been in a relationship with the 22-year-old woman, sent videos of their private moments from his friend’s phone after he came to know that she was getting married to another man.

The woman has also alleged that the accused took Rs 80,000 from her bank account.

In her statement to the police, the woman said that the accused claimed that he loved her and took her to a hostel in Grant Road where he raped her several times. He also repeatedly refused to marry her. Read More

12:30 (IST)24 Aug 2021
CISF security outside Narayan Rane's bungalow in Juhu

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) was deployed outside MSME minister Narayan Rane's house in Juhu after Shiv Sena protested outside his residence. The protests came after Rane made objectionable remarks against CM Uddhav Thackeray.

12:24 (IST)24 Aug 2021
Shiv Sena throws ink and eggs at Narayan Rane's residence

Huge protests by Shiv Sena members take place outside Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Narayan Rane’s Juhu residence, after his objectionable remarks on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Rane’s supporters and Shiv Sena members were caught in a stone-pelting incident. Both sides pelted stones at each other. Two of Rane’s supporters were injured in the incident. Shiv Sena group also threw black ink and eggs at Rane’s house.

11:37 (IST)24 Aug 2021
‘Sessions court had no power to take cognisance of pleas’: Accused in Elgar Parishad case seek default bail

Eight accused in the Elgar Parishad case, while challenging the September 2019 order of the Pune Sessions court rejecting their default bail pleas, told the Bombay High Court that persons booked for scheduled offences under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) had to be produced before special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court and the sessions judge had no power to take cognisance of their pleas.

The lawyer for the accused submitted that as the orders of remand, authorising custody were ‘illegally’ passed by the sessions judge and the same could not be sustained, they may be released on default bail.

10:59 (IST)24 Aug 2021
Nashik Police team sent to arrest MSME Minister Narayan Rane

Nashik city police commissioner, Deepak Pande said,  "A police team has been sent to arrest Rane to Chiplun."

In an order issued by Pande to his police team, he has asked them to arrest Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Narayan Rane and produce him before a magistrate court soon after. As he is a Minister, information of his arrest is to be provided to the Vice-President of India.

Three FIRs were registered against Rane for his remarks on Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Mumbai on Monday reported 226 COVID-19 cases and four deaths, taking the tally to 7,41,391 and the toll to 15,951, a civic official said. The number of tests conducted in the last 24 hours stood at 24,828, which was the lowest this month, the official pointed out, adding that a total of 89,47,332 tests had been conducted here so far. The recovery count rose by 297 on Monday to touch 7,20,199, he said.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said the Maharashtra government will not grant permission for this year’s Dahi Handi festival that falls on August 30. This is the second consecutive year the celebrations have been cancelled owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

