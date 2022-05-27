Union Minister Narayan Rane undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital

Union Minister Narayan Rane underwent an angioplasty on Friday morning at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital and is now recovering, his doctors confirmed. The BJP leader requires two stents, of which one was inserted today another will be tackled at a later date, the hospital said.

A coronary angiography, or an X-ray of the heart’s blood vessels, was first carried out before the surgery. The angioplasty was conducted by Dr Kalarickal Mathew, the hospital told The Indian Express.

This is not the first time Rane has had an angioplasty. In 2009, the BJP leader underwent the procedure after he complained of chest pain due to a blockage in his arteries. Then too, he was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Bandra.