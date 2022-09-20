scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 19, 2022

Nandurbar rape, murder case: 6 cops transferred

The father of the 21-year-old woman had preserved her body for 44 days in a salt pit.

While police had registered her death as suicide and a post-mortem conducted at the district hospital had ruled out foul play, her father alleged that the woman was raped by four men.

SIX POLICE personnel, including two officers, were transferred out of the Dhadgaon police station in Nandurbar district last week over failure to discharge their duties in a case where a man alleged that his 21-year-old daughter was raped and murdered. He had preserved the body for 44 days in a salt pit.

P R Patil, Superintendent of Nandurbar district, confirmed the development adding they were transferred because they “failed to perform their duties”. The Indian Express had reported the case where the tribal woman’s body was exhumed from the salt pit in the village in Nandurbar and brought to JJ hospital in the city on September 15 for a second autopsy.

The forensic team from the JJ hospital said it cannot be concluded if the woman was raped. “The body was semi-decomposed, which made it challenging to conclude if sexual assault was conducted,” said a doctor of the forensic team.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

The woman was found hanging on August 1 in a hamlet located 20 km from her home.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Dalits’ or ‘Sanskritiza...Premium
UPSC Key-September 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Dalits’ or ‘Sanskritiza...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking: Why is Hanuman not flying?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: Why is Hanuman not flying?
‘Only 1.7% of climate finance is going to small farmers who produce 1/3 o...Premium
‘Only 1.7% of climate finance is going to small farmers who produce 1/3 o...

While police had registered her death as suicide and a post-mortem conducted at the district hospital had ruled out foul play, her father alleged that the woman was raped by four men.

The family then decided to preserve the body in a salt pit until they get justice for alleged rape and murder.

More from Mumbai

Shiv Sena’s Neelam Gorhe, an MLC & Deputy Chairperson of The Legislative council of Maharashtra, had also raised the issue in the Vidhan Parishad.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 20-09-2022 at 12:46:39 am
Next Story

Plea by Khwaja Yunus’s mother to make four more cops accused in case rejected

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 19: Latest News
Advertisement