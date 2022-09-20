Nandurbar rape, murder case: 6 cops transferred

SIX POLICE personnel, including two officers, were transferred out of the Dhadgaon police station in Nandurbar district last week over failure to discharge their duties in a case where a man alleged that his 21-year-old daughter was raped and murdered. He had preserved the body for 44 days in a salt pit.

P R Patil, Superintendent of Nandurbar district, confirmed the development adding they were transferred because they “failed to perform their duties”. The Indian Express had reported the case where the tribal woman’s body was exhumed from the salt pit in the village in Nandurbar and brought to JJ hospital in the city on September 15 for a second autopsy.

The forensic team from the JJ hospital said it cannot be concluded if the woman was raped. “The body was semi-decomposed, which made it challenging to conclude if sexual assault was conducted,” said a doctor of the forensic team.

The woman was found hanging on August 1 in a hamlet located 20 km from her home.

While police had registered her death as suicide and a post-mortem conducted at the district hospital had ruled out foul play, her father alleged that the woman was raped by four men.

The family then decided to preserve the body in a salt pit until they get justice for alleged rape and murder.

Shiv Sena’s Neelam Gorhe, an MLC & Deputy Chairperson of The Legislative council of Maharashtra, had also raised the issue in the Vidhan Parishad.