Nearly 4 lakh birds culled: Two more poultry farms test positive for bird flu in Maharashtra

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Nandurbar district authorities on Wednesday confirmed two more outbreaks of avian influenza (H5N1), taking the total number of infected poultry farms in the district to eight since May 1. A total of 15 farms fall under the bird flu positive epicenter. The newly affected poultry farms are Richi Poultry Farm and New Shanti Poultry Farm. Notification procedures have been completed by the authorities, and culling operations are scheduled to begin on Wednesday evening.
Approximately 45,000 poultry farm birds and around 6,000 backyard poultry birds fall within the newly declared epicentres that will be culled.
From May 1 till May 12, 2026, authorities have culled 3,89,781 birds, destroyed 21,61,222 eggs, and disposed of nearly 4,99,950 kg of poultry feed as part of containment measures.
Officials said culling of backyard poultry in affected areas is still pending, while owners of previously culled farms have been directed to undertake cleaning and sanitisation of their premises.
Dr. Sanjay Khachane, District Deputy Commissioner of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, said, “A total of 13 poultry farms located within the one-kilometre radius of identified epicentres have already been culled, with two more farms expected to undergo culling shortly. Last week, a total of 59 samples were sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) laboratory in Bhopal. Teams from the Regional Disease Investigation Laboratory visited affected areas and collected multiple categories of samples from poultry farms and surrounding environments. The reports came positive for two farms on Tuesday late evening.”
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