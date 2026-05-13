Nearly 4 lakh birds culled: Two more poultry farms test positive for bird flu in Maharashtra

From May 1 till May 12, 2026, authorities have culled 3,89,781 birds, destroyed 21,61,222 eggs, and disposed of nearly 4,99,950 kg of poultry feed as part of containment measures. (Express file photo)

Nandurbar district authorities on Wednesday confirmed two more outbreaks of avian influenza (H5N1), taking the total number of infected poultry farms in the district to eight since May 1. A total of 15 farms fall under the bird flu positive epicenter. The newly affected poultry farms are Richi Poultry Farm and New Shanti Poultry Farm. Notification procedures have been completed by the authorities, and culling operations are scheduled to begin on Wednesday evening.

Approximately 45,000 poultry farm birds and around 6,000 backyard poultry birds fall within the newly declared epicentres that will be culled.

From May 1 till May 12, 2026, authorities have culled 3,89,781 birds, destroyed 21,61,222 eggs, and disposed of nearly 4,99,950 kg of poultry feed as part of containment measures.