Nandurbar: ABVP leader drowns

“The ABVP family is heartbroken and shaken by the untimely demise of our National Secretary Aniket Ovhal,” a statement issued by ABVP read.

Aniket Ovhal, National General Secretary of the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVPP) on Wednesday drowned in a river in Nandurbar district’s Dhadgaon tehsil.

Dr Santosh Parmar, medical officer in Dhadgaon, said a group ABVP members were visiting the Bilgaon waterfalls, which is a local tourist spot. He added that the water right below the waterfall is very deep.

“Two of them (including Ovhal) slipped, and by the time they were pulled out, one had died,” Parmar said. The second man survived, and is now stable. Ovhal’s body underwent post-mortem in a rural hospital later in the afternoon.

“The ABVP family is heartbroken and shaken by the untimely demise of our National Secretary Aniket Ovhal,” a statement issued by ABVP read.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd